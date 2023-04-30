Grading the Saints’ 2023 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints entered the 2023 NFL Draft armed with a new quarterback under center, and the team leveraged their draft capital with the hopes of reclaiming the NFC South division title next season.

We break down the Saints’ draft haul and assess the potential impact on fantasy football next season.

Saints 2023 draft picks

Round 1: No. 29 (from 49ers through Dolphins): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Round 2: No. 40: Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

Round 3: No. 71 — Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

Round 4: No. 103 (from Bears) — Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion

Round 4: No. 127 (from Jaguars) — Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

Round 5: No. 146 — Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota

Round 6: No. 195 (from Eagles) — AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest

Grade: B-

Bresee and Foskey could potentially be the defensive duo up front for New Orleans in the long term, while Miller has a chance to play his way into meaningful snaps from the get-go. The Saints didn’t come away with any “splash” additions, but they didn’t truly have to given they addressed their biggest need via free agency.

Did the Saints fill needs?

New Orleans’ biggest question mark entering the offseason was their starting quarterback, which they addressed by signing free-agent Derek Carr. The immediate goal is to contend for a division title now, so many of their draft selections were made with that priority in mind. Bresee and Foskey provide an added layer of depth alongside the veteran Cam Jordan, while Miller could potentially play both impactful snaps this season and beyond given Alvin Kamar’s looming suspension.

Fantasy prospects?

Miller presents an intriguing fantasy option with a potentially high upside given Kamara’s impending suspension. As Kamara is sidelined due to disciplinary reasons, Miller should immediately reap the rewards of being handed a high volume of snaps. At the very least he boasts nice flex potential, and if fantasy managers snag him early he could potentially pan out as a plug-in starter on certain weeks.

Best pick?

Bresee has been through a lot both on and off the field, but if he pans out as expected he could provide immense value for the Saints defensive front long-term. New Orleans lost a handful of interior linemen through free agency and Jordan isn’t getting any younger, so Bresee has the potential to be a defensive cornerstone for years to come.