Grading the Giants’ 2023 NFL Draft

The New York Giants had ten selections coming into the 2023 NFL Draft and traded up one spot in the first round to get pick 24. GM Joe Soechan signed quarterback Daniel Jones to an extension to kickstart the off-season. New York also acquired tight-end Darren Waller from the Raiders to complement Saquon Barkley on offense. In this draft the Giants nabbed good players at skill positions on both sides of the football.

Giants picks

Round 1: No. 24 (from Jaguars): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Round 2: No. 57 — John Michael-Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Round 3: No. 73 — Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Round 5: No. 172 — Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma

Round 6: No. 209 (from Chiefs) — Tre Hawkins III, CB, Old Dominion

Round 7: No. 243 — Jordon Riley, DT, Oregon

Round 7: No. 254 — Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston

Grade: A-

Did Giants fill needs?

Banks fits perfectly in Wink Martindale’s press man coverage defensive scheme. This selection was a reflection of losing S Julian Love in free agency. Now the Giants bolster their secondary with a young corner with promise.

The offensive line also received a boost with Michael-Schmitz, a top-5 player at the position and an AP All-American at Minnesota. The pick most fans are probably excited about is Hyatt. A year after sending away Kadarius Toney, New York gets a speedster. Hyatt won the Fred Biletnikoff Award for best receiver in college. The upside is there and more importantly another catch passer in an offensive that struggled with receivers last season.

Rounding out the picks, Gray is a multi-purpose runner who adds depth behind Barkley at the position. DB Tre Hawkins and S Gervarrius Owens are good instinctive players at their respective defensive roles. Jordon Riley stands at 6’5”, and weighs 325 pounds, a very stout defensive tackle.

Fantasy prospects?

Off an initial look it’s hard not to believe Hyatt serves as the best long-term fantasy play here. Depending on the type of chemistry he establishes with Jones, he could easily leap Darius Slayton or Isiah Hodgins as lead wideout, but not right away. Similar to Christian Watson’s development with the Packers last season, Hyatt could begin slow but then burst out with multiple touchdown games later on in the season.

Best pick?

In terms of impact and not stats, Michael-Schmitz is an immediate starter. The offensive line vastly improves with him directing traffic as lead snapper. He adds a sense of durability to that part of the offensive as New York has struggled to protect Jones from sacks and defensive pressure. Banks and Hyatt are the flashier names, but Michael-Schmitz is likely to help out from day one. Overall, for a team looking to build off a surprising playoff push last season, New York fans should be optimistic as ever heading into the 2023 season.