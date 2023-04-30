Grading the Eagles’ 2023 NFL Draft class

The Philadelphia Eagles, coming off a tough loss in the Super Bowl, looked to continue adding to their loaded roster in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here’s a look at how they fared and how their picks will impact their team in the season.

Eagles picks

Round 1: No. 9 (from Bears via Panthers) — Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Round 1: No. 30 — Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Round 3: No. 65 — Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama

Round 3: No. 66 (from Cardinals) — Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

Round 4: No. 105 (from Cardinals through Houston) — Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Round 6: No. 188 (from Saints through Texans) — Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford

Round 7: No. 249 — Moro Ojomo, DE, Texas

Grade: A+

There might as well be a neighborhood in Philadelphia called “Little Athens”. The Eagles are loading up on Georgia players, which is not a bad strategy considering the school has won the last two national titles. The Eagles already have several Georgia players on the roster from this team, so this is going to be a fun little reunion in the big leagues for everyone.

Did Eagles fill needs?

The Eagles are in a position where they don’t really have to draft for need. The chemistry for this group will potentially be off the charts, and the depth will be impressive. This defense could be relatively fresh and immune to injury issues too. The Eagles are set to run through the NFC again, and this draft will help their cause.

Fantasy prospects?

The biggest fantasy asset will be the one Philadelphia landed in a draft day trade. D’Andre Swift will enter the backfield and if he stays healthy, he could be one of the best fantasy running backs in 2023. There’s no one else here who will really move the needle from a fantasy standpoint, although the Eagles D/ST will be enticing for many hoping to gain an edge at that spot.

Best pick?

Trading up to grab Ringo at a spot where he was unlikely to be at is a good move. However, the best pick was Carter. There was a lot of chatter surrounding Carter’s off-field issues and concerns over work ethic but the talent is off the charts. Now, the defensive lineman has a chip on his shoulder after falling a bit in the first round. That’s a bad combination for the rest of the league, and a great situation for Philadelphia.