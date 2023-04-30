Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Kings Game 7 on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings have pushed their first-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs to the brink, with Game 7 set to take place in Sacramento Sunday afternoon. The road team has won the last two games of this series, after the home team won the previous four contests.

There are no major injuries to report for either side. Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has played through a finger fracture in the last two contests.

The Kings are a 1-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 228.5. Sacramento is -115 on the moneyline while Golden State is priced at -105.

Warriors vs. Kings, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +1

In the Steve Kerr era, the Warriors have not lost a series where Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have played in every game. That stat would technically still apply even if Golden State loses this series with Green’s Game 3 suspension, but it’s hard to pick against Golden State’s experience. The Kings have proved to be a worthy opponent playing beyond their years in this series, but the Warriors put their road struggles past them and advance to the second round.

Over/Under: Over 228.5

Three games have gone over this line and three games have gone under this line, making Game 7 tough to predict. Two of the games in Sacramento went over, and Golden State’s defensive struggles on the road are still hard to ignore. The Kings have enough firepower offensively to keep the scoreboard ticking, and the Warriors have the arsenal to match them. Look for the over to hit Sunday.