How to watch Warriors vs. Kings Game 7 on TV and via live stream

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will meet in Game 7 Sunday afternoon for the right to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The home team won the first four games in this series, but the road team has won the last two. Tipoff from Golden1 Center in Sacramento is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The contest will air on ABC.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Warriors’ road struggles this season are well documented, and they’ll now have to win two road games over three contests to avoid being eliminated. Golden State had a chance to close this series at home but played arguably its worst game of the season at the worst time. Stephen Curry might not leave the floor in this one, as the Warriors drop off in play significantly once he rests.

The Kings remain one of the most resilient teams in the postseason, winning a road game in an elimination situation to send this series back to Sacramento. Clearly, this group is capable of withstanding the pressure of taking on the defending champions and the modern NBA dynasty. If they can execute effectively in Game 7, they will advance to the next round.