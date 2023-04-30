Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s NBA playoff games

The 2023 NBA playoffs continue Sunday, with Game 1 of the second-round series between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks starting things off before Game 7 in the first round between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings takes place. Here’s a look at our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler over 30.5 points vs. Heat (+110)

The forward’s splits from the opening round of the playoffs are a sight to behold. Butler averaged 37.6 points per game against the Bucks on 59/44/70 shooting splits. The free-throw percentage will eventually normalize, and Butler’s going to remain aggressive against the Knicks. He topped this line three times in five games with one under coming at 30 points. Look for him to go over this mark again Sunday.

Stephen Curry over 4.5 3-pointers vs. Kings (-155)

The Warriors need their star to step up in Game 7, and Curry knows he has to carry the offensive load for this team for most of the game. He’s likely to fall back on what he does best, which is chuck early and often from deep. Curry has gone over this mark four times in six games, so he’s been hitting from deep well enough to back on this prop for Game 7.

De’Aaron Fox over 35.5 points + assists vs. Warriors (-115)

On the flip side, the Kings guard has proved he’s up to the task of performing in the postseason. Fox has gone over this line three times, but one under has come at 35 combined points and assists and he’s hit at least 33 points plus assists in every game. Fox could have a signature performance in Game 7 at home, which likely pushes him past this line.