NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday’s NBA playoff games

We’ve got two games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with one Game 1 in the second round and one Game 7 from the first round. With just two games, there could be some strong DFS value plays on offer. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kyle Lowry, Miami Heat, $4,400

With Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo gone, Lowry is going to be one of the players who has to step up. The point guard had a down showing in Game 5 against the Bucks, but combined for 46.3 DKFP in Games 3 and 4. The Knicks are a soft matchup for Lowry, as they rank 22nd against point guards in fantasy formats.

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings, $4,800

The sharpshooter has been struggling from deep in this series, but he did get 29 minutes in Sacramento’s Game 6 win. After hitting 25+ DKFP in Games 2 and 3, Huerter has fallen off a bit in terms of fantasy production. Eventually, the three-point shooting has to come around. Will it happen in a key moment in Game 7?

Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors, $4,000

DiVincenzo broke out in Game 3 with 34.3 points and hasn’t quite gotten much done since then. The combo guard should have a role in Game 7, and his shooting ability gives him some upside. Eventually the shots have to fall for a player of his caliber, similar to Huerter. DiVincenzo could be one of the role players who make a big impact in Game 7.