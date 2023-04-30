Is Julius Randle playing for the Knicks on Sunday vs. the Heat in Game 1?

The New York Knicks have a golden opportunity to get to the conference finals after the Miami Heat took out the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. The Knicks have had Miami’s number this season and have homecourt advantage in this second-round series. However, the status of power forward Julius Randle is up in the air after he suffered an ankle injury in Game 5 against the Cavaliers. Here are the latest updates on Randle’s status.

Julius Randle injury updates

Randle is officially listed as questionable, and it sounds like he was progressing well heading into the weekend. The Knicks will be cautious with him, but they’ll get a nice boost offensively if he does show up.

New York has plenty of size with Mitchell Robinson, Obi Toppin and Isaiah Hartenstein all playing well at the moment, so Randle’s absence wouldn’t have a seismic impact defensively. R.J. Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Immanuel Quickley might see more shots on offense if Randle were to be sidelined for this game.