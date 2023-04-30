When does the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs start?

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway and we’ve had our first eliminations of the tournament. The second-round field is getting settled and we don’t have a specific date for when the round will start. However, we can estimate it will start early in the week of May 1.

The Edmonton Oilers clinched their first-round series victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night, and that set up the first matchup of the second round. The Oilers will face the Vegas Golden Knights, who beat the Winnipeg Jets in five games in the first round. The remaining second-round matchups have yet to be settled, with three series going to a pivotal Game 7.

The Dallas Stars advanced to the second-round with a 4-2 series win over the Minnesota Wild. They will face the winner of the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche, which will play Game 7 on Sunday, April 30.

The Toronto Maple Leafs advanced to the second-round with a 4-2 series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. They will face the winner of the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers, which will also play Game 7 on Sunday, April 30.

The Carolina Hurricanes advanced to the second-round with a 4-2 series win over the Minnesota Wild. They will face the winner of the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers, which will play Game 7 on Monday, May 1.

The NHL will start to announce series schedules shortly, and we can expect Golden Knights-Oilers to get started first, likely on Tuesday, May 2. We’ll update this as the start date of each series is settled.