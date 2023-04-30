 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jimmy Butler plays through ankle injury in Game 1 vs. Knicks Sunday

Miami’s star appears to have avoided a serious injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game One
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat stands near the three point line in the first half against the New York Knicks during game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2023 in New York City.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Postgame update: Butler completed the game, only sitting out the end of the contest once the Heat had the win in the bag. We’ll see if there’s an update on his status in the coming days as Miami takes a 1-0 lead in the second round.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler appeared to roll his ankle on a foul late in the fourth quarter of Game 1 against the New York Knicks. He was in pain after the injury and was laying on the floor while trainers looked at him. Butler was eventually able to get back to the bench and will shoot the free throws to be able to stay in the game, but he’ll likely get checked out in the locker room.

Butler has been on fire for the Heat this postseason and has decided to continue hobbling through this game for the moment. This is a big game for Miami as it hopes to steal one more on the road this postseason. The Heat already took two games on the road in their upset of the Bucks in the first round.

With just about four minutes to go in the game, the Heat hold a 100-94 lead. We’ll see if Butler guts it out for this last stretch or gets more attention.

More From DraftKings Nation