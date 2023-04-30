Michigan State QB Payton Thorne enters portal

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer following three seasons in East Lansing. He started 26 games for the Spartans during his time there, amassing over 6,400 passing yards and throwing 49 touchdowns. Wide receiver Keon Coleman also entered the portal on Sunday.

In one day, Sparty has lost its starting quarterback and its primary wide receiver. Thorne still has two years of eligibility remaining, and the college football rumor mill is turning toward Auburn as a potential landing spot for the quarterback. This announcement came on the final day of the spring transfer window.

Thorne was a two-year starter for MSU. In 2022, he threw for over 2,600 yards and 19 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. In 2021, he had over 3,200 yards for 27 TDs and just 10 INTs, and will look to return to that form wherever he ends up next.