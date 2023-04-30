Who will the Warriors play in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The Golden State Warriors saved their best game for last in the first round against the Sacramento Kings, leaning on a 50-point performance from Stephen Curry in Game 7 to advance to the second round. Here’s a look at their opponent in the next round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiting in the second round for the Warriors after LA eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies in six games. The Lakers were able to effectively use their size against the Grizzlies, who were down some key players on the interior in this postseason. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the supporting cast have started to gel for LA and this will be a tough matchup for Golden State on both sides of the ball.

This will be another all-California playoff series, with Game 1 taking place Tuesday in San Francisco. The Lakers got a 3-1 edge in the regular season, but both teams had injuries during some of those matchups. Both sides are at full strength heading into this series.