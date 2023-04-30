Stephen Curry drops 50 as Warriors drop Kings in Game 7 of the first round

The Golden State Warriors once again found themselves with their backs against the wall entering Game 7 on the road against the Sacramento Kings Sunday. The Warriors had the worst record on the road during the regular season and felt they had done the job after taking Game 5, but dropped Game 6 in a rare poor showing at home to set up a Game 7 Sunday.

For Stephen Curry, it didn’t matter.

Curry dropped a playoff career-high 50 points as the Warriors took out the Kings to advance to the second round. They will now face the Los Angeles Lakers in another battle of California teams, with Game 1 set to take place Tuesday in San Francisco. Curry added six assists and eight rebounds to go with his ridiculous point total. He played 38 minutes, which might be on the lower end of expectations going forward as the Warriors continue to lean on him heavily this season.

The Warriors have not lost a Western Conference playoff series in the Steve Kerr, and they haven’t lost a series where Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are available for each game in that same timespan. This team might not be at the level of the 2015 and 2016 group, but it still has its championship pedigree starting with its point guard.