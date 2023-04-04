When will Raisel Iglesias return to Braves bullpen this season?

The Atlanta Braves have started the season strong with a 3-1 record heading into Tuesday, April 4. They have yet to have any save opportunities present themselves from how well the lineup is swinging it. If they did, they would be without their starting closer, Raisel Iglesias. He picked up a shoulder injury in spring training and started the season on the 15-day IL.

Raisel Iglesias injury update

Iglesias is expected to be sidelined until at least April 15. This would assume that he doesn’t experience any setbacks and was able to maintain some form of throwing program while recovering. As of Monday, April 3, Iglesias hadn’t resumed throwing, per CBS Sports.

The Braves acquired Iglesias at the 2022 MLB trade deadline from the Los Angeles Angels. He totaled 67 appearances between the two clubs and had a 2-6 record with 17 saves. With how deep Atlanta’s pen was last year, Iglesias served as more of a setup man to then-closer Kenley Jansen. Iglesias was deemed the closer prior to his injury and presumes to slot back in when he returns unless current closer AJ Minter is dominating.