Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, April 4

The NBA has 13 games on its slate tonight for the second night in a row, providing plenty of opportunities to get bets in on a multitude of player props around the league. Here’s a look at some of our favorite props around the league, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James over 32.5 points + rebounds vs. Jazz (-120)

James has logged double-digit rebounds in his last two games, grabbing 10 on the glass and scoring 18 points in both of those outings. The Jazz have given up an average of 51.7 rebounds to their opponents this season and have lost six of their last seven games as they head toward the end of the season outside of the play-in picture. Expect James to hit this mark against a struggling Utah team on the road tonight.

DeMar DeRozan over 5.5 assists vs. Hawks (+125)

DeRozan has totaled at least five assists in four of his last five outings and with the Bulls trying to climb out of 10th place sitting just one game behind the Hawks, expect him to put in a solid showing tonight. The Hawks have given up an average of 26 assists per game this season, putting them in the bottom half of the league in that statistic.

Mikal Bridges over 27.5 points vs. Timberwolves (-110)

Bridges has found his new home in Brooklyn, as he’s averaged 27.6 points per game in the 23 games he’s played with the Nets. It’s a big step up from his overall season average of 20.2 ppg, turning in multiple games with over 40 points while he’s scored at least 30 in 11 of those outings. He’ll be going up against a struggling Timberwolves squad who have lost their last three straight. Look for Bridges to hit the over here tonight.