NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, April 4

After an off night for the NBA, we have a huge slate set for Tuesday night. There are 13 games set for tip off on Tuesday including the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics tipping off at 8 p.m. ET airing on TNT. That gives us plenty of choices when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Malik Beasley, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,400

Tonight is a revenge game for Beasley, who used to play for the Jazz. The Jazz struggle against guards and have done so all season. They’re tanking a bit so it will be even worse tonight. Beasley has been inconsistent on DFS as his numbers have been all over the place. Look for him to score 20+ DFS points and possibly 30+. Beasley could be the best value play of the night.

Ochai Agbaji, Utah Jazz, $5,000

Agbaji has played well as of late, scoring 20+ DFS points in three of his last four including a 36.8 DKFP showing. The Jazz are sitting their top guards and this will be a perfect opportunity for Agbaji to go out and put up big numbers. The Lakers haven't been great against guards, so I would expect Agbaji to have success tonight.

Saddiq Bey, Atlanta Hawks, $4,800

Bey was a great addition for the Hawks at the trade deadline. In three straight games, Bey has score 30+ DFS points for the Hawks. In both of those games, he played 30+ minutes. I would expect him to regress a bit tonight, but he still should be a great value play against the Chicago Bulls.