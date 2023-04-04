Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Nets on Tuesday

The Brooklyn Nets (43-35) will play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) with less than a week left in the regular season. The Timberwolves have lost three straight, most recently suffering a disappointing two-point result to the Blazers. They now sit in ninth place and look to hang on to their play-in spot. The Nets have won their last three and sit in sixth as they’re two games ahead of the play-in tournament. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from Barclays Center.

The Timberwolves are still getting Karl-Anthony Towns (calf, illness) back to full health and he should be expected to play in Brooklyn despite being listed as questionable for tonight’s game.

Minnesota comes in as a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, priecd at -125 on the moneyline. The Nets are +105 while the point total is set at 225.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +1.5

While both teams are trending in very different directions, the Nets come with a great value while serving as the underdogs. They’ve been playing well, taking down the Rockets, Hawks, and Jazz through their last three consecutive outings. Mikal Bridges has been instrumental for the Nets, averaging 20.2 points per game throughout the season, but an impressive 27.6 points in the 23 games since he made the move to Brooklyn from Phoenix. He’s only scored in the single digits one time since his debut appearance for the Nets.

The Timberwolves are trending downward and could potentially lose their play-in spot even with just three games left to go. They sit just one game ahead of the 10th-place Thunder, and two games ahead of the 11th-place Mavericks, who would love to get their hands on a play-in spot at this point.

Expect the Nets to keep their good run of form going as they’ll likely cruise to their fourth win and defeat the Timberwolves at home tonight.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

The over is 1-4 in Minnesota’s last five, and 2-3 for Brooklyn in that same stretch. Both teams finished under in their last game, and for the T-Wolves that total was set a bit lower at 223.5 against the Trail Blazers. With both teams on such short rest with just one day off since their last game, expect this one to finish under the total at Barclays Center.