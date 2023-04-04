Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. 76ers on Tuesday

The Boston Celtics (54-24) will take on the Philadelphia 76ers (51-27) with both teams already in the playoffs ahead of the regular season’s end this weekend. The Celtics sit in second, just two games behind the Bucks, while the Sixers are in third but a full three games back from Boston. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Center tonight.

The Celtics will be without Robert Williams (injury management) while Jaylen Brown (back) is listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s game. The 76ers are intact on the injury front.

The Sixers are 2-point favorites at home tonight, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re installed at -130 on the board while the Celtics at +110, with the point total set at 227.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics +2

The Celtics have had the 76ers’ number this season, winning all three games so far between the two sides. They played a pair of games against each other in February, with the Celtics coming out on top 106-99 on February 8 followed by a 110-107 win on the 25th. Boston has won four of its last five outings, most recently blowing out the Bucks with a 140-99 win followed by a 122-114 win over the Jazz on Friday.

The 76ers have won three of their last five, but are coming off a 117-104 loss to the Bucks despite the efforts of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, who combined for 57 points.

Philadelphia will look to take advantage of Williams’ absence as the Celtics may not have an answer for Embiid under the rim, although Williams has missed two of the three games Boston played against the Sixers and it hasn’t resulted in a Philly win yet this season.

With the Celtics fighting to finish in the No. 1 seed, take Boston to get the win and cover on the road tonight as Jayson Tatum will be the offensive focus especially if Brown ends up sidelined.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

The Celtics have finished over the total in their last three outings, which expands to 6-2 to the over in their last eight games. Boston hasn’t had a double-digit scoring night since February 27, marking 16 straight games in the triple digits with 104 being the lowest final score in that stretch. The Celtics ranked second in the league in scoring, averaging 118.4 points per game throughout the season while jumping to 124.3 in their last three. Philadelphia’s offense has taken a slight dip in recent games, but I’d expect these teams to finish over 227.5 without much trouble.