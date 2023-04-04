Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Bulls on Tuesday

The Atlanta Hawks (39-39) are set to travel North to take on the Chicago Bulls (38-40) Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET from the United Center in Chicago. This will be the fourth and final times these two teams matchup this year. The Bulls currently lead the series 2-1 and won the most recent matchup 111-100. This is a crucial matchup for the play-in tournament as the Bulls are currently 1.0 game behind the Hawks for the No. 8 seed.

For the Hawks, Trae Young is questionable with a non-COVID illness. In a must win game, I would be shocked if we don't see Young on the court tonight. The Bulls look like they’ll be at full health. When games start becoming this important, players will play through whatever injuries they’re dealing with.

The Bulls are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 235.5. On the moneyline, the Bulls are -150 while the Hawks are +130.

Hawks vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -3.5

With Trae Young listed as truly questionable, he has to be dealing with a tough sickness. The Bulls have been playing better basketball than the Hawks as of late and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Bulls are 21-18 at home, while the Hawks are 16-23 on the road. While I expect a tight game, I think the Bulls win by 4+ points.

Atlanta is one of the worst teams in the NBA against the spread on the road as they’re 17-21-1. They have played better since Quin Snyder took over as head coach, but still haven't been great. The Bulls are coming off a 21-point win against the Memphis and are feeling good.

Over/Under: Under 235.5

During the majority of the NBA season, we see a lack of defense. But in must win games for teams, we see them lock in just like they do for the playoffs. I expect both teams to treat tonight’s game like a playoff game and be locked in on the defensive side of the court. I would expect both teams to finish in the low 100’s. These two teams previous two matchups went under this total.