Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Pelicans on Tuesday

The Sacramento Kings (47-31) are set to travel to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. This will be the third and final times these two teams matchup this year. The series is currently split with the Kings winning 123-108 in the most recent matchup.

The only notable injury for the Kings is Malik Monk. He’s listed as questionable with a lower leg injury. I would still expect him to play. For the Pelicans, Jose Alvarado and Zion Williamson are still out.

The Pelicans are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 237.5. On the moneyline, the Pelicans are -175 while the Kings are +150.

Kings vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans -4

This spread started at 3.5 and has moved a half of point in the morning. The Pelicans have played good basketball as of late. They’re 7-3 in their last 10 games and are climbing up in the standings. Having Brandon Ingram healthy has been crucial as he’s scored 26+ points in nine straight games.

The Pelicans have been a much better team at home as they are 25-13. They need this win much more than the Kings; Sacramento is likely locked into the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The home teams won both previous matchups and I expect that to continue tonight.

Over/Under: Under 237.5

In their most recent matchup, these teams went under this total. The Pelicans have had four straight games go under this total. The under is 21-17 in home games for the Pelicans and it’s 23-15 for the Kings in road games. Playing in New Orleans isn’t easy and the Kings have struggled scoring a bit on the road. I expect both of these teams to lock in on the defensive side and this total to finish in the 120’s.