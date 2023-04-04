NL MVP race: How first week of season impacted odds

The 2023 MLB season is underway. We have made it through the first weekend and witnessed how the season could pan out. To be fair, we are only three games in, and there are 159 to go, but it doesn’t hurt to check in on how the opening weekend affected pre-season MVP odds.

NL MVP race: Week 1 Takeaways

Juan Soto went into the season with the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NL MVP Award installed at +550. He was followed by Trea Turner (+800), Ronald Acuna Jr (+850), Mookie Betts (+900) and Fernando Tatis (+1000). Soto had a rough opening weekend with the San Diego Padres. He finished 1 for 14, hitting for a whopping .071 batting average with three strikeouts. Despite this, Soto still has the best odds of winning the NL MVP.

There wasn’t much movement at the top of the rankings. Turner, Acuna and Betts round out the top four. Tatis took a hit but is eligible to return from his suspension on April 20. Nolan Arenado and Manny Machado passed him, albeit barely. Otherwise, Goldschmidt, Freeman, Alonso and Olson all had slow starts on Opening weekend, but not bad enough that they tanked their odds and are still in the hunt.

NL MVP Odds as of 4/4

Juan Soto +600 Trea Turner +700 Ronald Acuna Jr. +850

Mookie Betts +950 Nolan Arenado +1100 Manny Machado +1200

Fernando Tatis Jr. +1200 Paul Goldschmidt +1400 Freddie Freeman +1400

Pete Alonso +1600 Austin Riley +1600 Matt Olson +2000