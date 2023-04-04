NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR is hitting the dirt this weekend with the Cup Series running the 2023 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Dirt Speedway. The drivers will practice on Friday, run through qualifying races on Saturday, and hit the track Sunday evening at 7 p.m. ET for the race.

Bristol is a regular host of two races, and this spring race turned into a dirt track in 2021. It was moved into the evening last year. Joey Logano won the first race on dirt two years ago after a three-lap overtime period, and Kyle Busch won it last year in regulation.

Kyle Larson comes into the race as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds after winning last week’s Toyota Owners 400. He finished fifth in last year’s Food City Dirt Race, and 29th the year before after claiming the pole position. Tyler Reddick follows with +600 odds. Last year, he led the most laps and finished in second place. The year before he finished in seventh place. Defending champ Busch is +1200 to win and 2021 champ Logano is +1000.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Food City Dirt Race.