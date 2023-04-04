 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Dirt Speedway

By David Fucillo
General view during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race on April 17, 2022 at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR is hitting the dirt this weekend with the Cup Series running the 2023 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Dirt Speedway. The drivers will practice on Friday, run through qualifying races on Saturday, and hit the track Sunday evening at 7 p.m. ET for the race.

Bristol is a regular host of two races, and this spring race turned into a dirt track in 2021. It was moved into the evening last year. Joey Logano won the first race on dirt two years ago after a three-lap overtime period, and Kyle Busch won it last year in regulation.

Kyle Larson comes into the race as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds after winning last week’s Toyota Owners 400. He finished fifth in last year’s Food City Dirt Race, and 29th the year before after claiming the pole position. Tyler Reddick follows with +600 odds. Last year, he led the most laps and finished in second place. The year before he finished in seventh place. Defending champ Busch is +1200 to win and 2021 champ Logano is +1000.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Food City Dirt Race.

2023 Food City Dirt Race odds

Driver Odds to win Top 3 Top 5
Kyle Larson +550 +160 -145
Tyler Reddick +600 +180 -130
Christopher Bell +650 +200 -120
William Byron +1000 +300 +150
Joey Logano +1000 +300 +150
Chase Briscoe +1000 +300 +150
Kyle Busch +1200 +350 +180
Ryan Blaney +1500 +400 +200
Ross Chastain +1500 +400 +200
Denny Hamlin +1800 +500 +250
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2000 +550 +280
Martin Truex Jr. +2500 +700 +350
Daniel Suarez +2500 +700 +350
Alex Bowman +2500 +700 +350
Chris Buescher +3000 +900 +400
Brad Keselowski +3000 +900 +400
Kevin Harvick +4000 +1000 +500
Josh Berry +4000 +1000 +500
Austin Dillon +5000 +1200 +700
Jonathan Davenport +6000 +1500 +800
Bubba Wallace +6000 +1500 +800
Ty Dillon +8000 +2000 +1000
Ryan Preece +8000 +2000 +1000
Michael McDowell +8000 +2000 +1000
Justin Haley +8000 +2000 +1000
Ty Gibbs +8000 +2000 +1000
A.J. Allmendinger +10000 +2500 +1500
Erik Jones +15000 +4000 +2000
Austin Cindric +15000 +4000 +2000
Todd Gilliland +20000 +5000 +2500
Noah Gragson +20000 +5000 +2500
Harrison Burton +20000 +5000 +2500
Aric Almirola +20000 +5000 +2500
J.J. Yeley +100000 +20000 +10000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +20000 +10000
Cody Ware +100000 +20000 +10000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +20000 +10000

