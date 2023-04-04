Odds to win Masters for Jordan Spieth, Top 5, Top 10, props, more

Jordan Spieth notched his first major win at the 2015 Masters, with a final score of -18 to beat Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson by four strokes. He tied for second place in 2016, grabbed third in 2019, but did not even make the cut in 2022.

Spieth has been all over the map this season, grabbing top-six finishes at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but failing to even make the cut at the Genesis Invitational and the Sony Open. Since 2017, Spieth has won just two PGA TOUR events.

Here are Spieth’s odds going into this year’s Masters.

Odds for Jordan Spieth at 2023 Masters from DraftKings Sportsbook

To win: +1600

Top 5: +370

Top 10: +160

Props available

To lead after Round 1 and win: +7000

Wire-to-wire win: +13000

To be in final group in Round 4: +900

Scottie Scheffler Top 5, Jordan Spieth Top 10, Patrick Cantlay Top 20: +1100

Jon Rahm Top 5, Jordan Spieth Top 10, Sam Burns Top 20: +1800

Jordan Spieth Top 5, Patrick Cantlay Top 10, Tony Finau Top 20: +2200

Jordan Spieth Top 5, Max Homa Top 10, Jason Day Top 20: +2800

Jordan Spieth Top 5, Cameron Smith Top 10, Will Zalatoris Top 20: +3500

