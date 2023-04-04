Full list of odds to win 2023 Masters for all LIV golfers

This week at Augusta, we will see 18 LIV golfers join the field and play against PGA TOUR golfers in the 87th Masters. Several former green jacket winners are among the LIV group, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Sergio Garcia, and others qualified for an invite through OWGR rankings and other major wins.
Dustin Johnson and Cam Smith have the best odds to win the Masters of the LIV group at +2200. Here is the full list of odds for LIV Golf players to win at Augusta this week. The tournament tees off on Thursday, April 6.
Odds for LIV Players at 2023 Masters from DraftKings Sportsbook
Dustin Johnson to win: +2200
Cameron Smith to win: +2200
Brooks Koepka to win: +3500
Joaquin Niemann to win: +5500
Patrick Reed to win: +6000
Mito Pereira to win: +9000
Louis Oosthuizen to win: +10000
Bryson DeChambeau to win: +10000
Abrahama Ancer to win: +11000
Thomas Pieters to win: +13000
Talor Gooch to win: +13000
Sergio Garcia to win: +13000
Harold Varner to win: +18000
Phil Mickelson to win: +25000
Bubba Watson to win: +25000
Jason Kokrak to win: +25000
Kevin Na to win: +30000
Charl Schwartzel to win: +30000
Props available
Cameron Smith to win by 2 or More Shots: +3500
Dustin Johnson to win by 2 or More Shots: +4000
Smith to win wire to wire: +20000
Johnson to win wire to wire: +25000
Brooks Koepka to be in final group in Final Round: +1800
