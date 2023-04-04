Full list of odds to win 2023 Masters for all LIV golfers

This week at Augusta, we will see 18 LIV golfers join the field and play against PGA TOUR golfers in the 87th Masters. Several former green jacket winners are among the LIV group, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Sergio Garcia, and others qualified for an invite through OWGR rankings and other major wins.

Dustin Johnson and Cam Smith have the best odds to win the Masters of the LIV group at +2200. Here is the full list of odds for LIV Golf players to win at Augusta this week. The tournament tees off on Thursday, April 6.

Odds for LIV Players at 2023 Masters from DraftKings Sportsbook

Dustin Johnson to win: +2200

Cameron Smith to win: +2200

Brooks Koepka to win: +3500

Joaquin Niemann to win: +5500

Patrick Reed to win: +6000

Mito Pereira to win: +9000

Louis Oosthuizen to win: +10000

Bryson DeChambeau to win: +10000

Abrahama Ancer to win: +11000

Thomas Pieters to win: +13000

Talor Gooch to win: +13000

Sergio Garcia to win: +13000

Harold Varner to win: +18000

Phil Mickelson to win: +25000

Bubba Watson to win: +25000

Jason Kokrak to win: +25000

Kevin Na to win: +30000

Charl Schwartzel to win: +30000

Props available

Cameron Smith to win by 2 or More Shots: +3500

Dustin Johnson to win by 2 or More Shots: +4000

Smith to win wire to wire: +20000

Johnson to win wire to wire: +25000

Brooks Koepka to be in final group in Final Round: +1800

More props available at DraftKings Sportsbook.