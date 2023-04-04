 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Food City Dirt Race entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The dirt track is back for NASCAR. The Cup Series and Truck Series head to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend and the senior circuit will be running the 2023 Food City Dirt Race. It’s a rarity NASCAR hits the dirt track and it offers a unique opportunity for the drivers.

This is the third year the spring Bristol race has run on dirt. It switched over in 2021 and then a year later moved from during the day to under the lights at night. Joey Logano won the 2021 race and Kyle Busch won last year’s race. Both are back this year with solid odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Logano is +1000 and Busch is +1200.

Kyle Larson is the favorite due in part to his dirt racing background. It also helps that he won last week and is off to a solid start this season. He is +550 to win Sunday’s race, and is followed by Tyler Reddick (+600), Christopher Bell (+650), and then Logano, William Byron, and Chase Briscoe (all +1000).

The race festivities get started Friday night with practice and then a busy day of qualifying on Saturday. This race uses a heat system to determine the starting lineup. There are four qualifying races with the field randomly assigned to each heat. Drivers accumulate points based on how they finish and how many cars they pass from their original starting position. The points are totaled and that determines the starting lineup.

Here is a look at the entry list for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

2023 Food City Dirt Race entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Josh Berry 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Jonathan Davenport 13
14 Chase Briscoe 14
15 J.J. Yeley 15
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Chris Buescher 17
18 Martin Truex Jr 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Noah Gragson 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Tyler Reddick 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

