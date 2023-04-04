Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

We’ve got midweek action in the Premier League as Chelsea and Liverpool will square off Tuesday in a make-up game from Matchday 8. Chelsea have made yet another managerial change, sacking Graham Potter after the loss to Aston Villa. Liverpool are reeling from a poor performance of their own, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City despite Erling Haaland sitting for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chelsea v. Liverpool

Date: Tuesday, April 4

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Chelsea: +140

Draw: +250

Liverpool: +195

Moneyline pick: Draw +250

Bruno Salter is currently the interim manager for the Blues, who have lost three of their last six Premier League matches. Chelsea appeared to have turned a corner in a Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund, but promptly reverted back to their old form with a 2-2 draw against Everton and a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa. After spending a ton of money in the January transfer window, sitting 11th in the table is unacceptable for this ownership group.

Liverpool have their own problems at the moment. Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League magic from 2019 appears to have worn off substantially, and no one seems to remember Liverpool was just one point behind Man City last season and nearly won the league on the final day. The Reds now have to travel to London to take on a Chelsea team in a similar rut. Liverpool have lost their last two Premier League contests.

I expect Chelsea to come out hard under an interim manager at home and pressure Liverpool in the midfield. Even though Liverpool have been highly inconsistent, they do have more talent on paper. It’ll be up to Chelsea to win more 50/50 balls and create good chances. With two teams trying to find something to build on at the end of the season, a draw at +250 is the best betting option.