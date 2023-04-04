Pick against the spread, over/under for Thunder vs. Warriors on Tuesday

The Oklahoma City Thunder (38-41) are set to travel West to take on the Golden State Warriors (41-38) Monday. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco. This will be the fourth and final times these two teams matchup this year. The Warriors currently lead the series 2-1, but the Thunder won the most recent matchup back in March 137-128.

The Thunder are not dealing with any injuries. The Warriors are without Andre Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins, who they’ve been without for a while. Those around the Warriors believe Wiggins will be back soon and he’ll be in attendance tonight but he won’t suit up just yet.

The Warriors are 8-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 242.5. On the moneyline, the Warriors are -340 while the Thunder are +280.

Thunder vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -8

The Warriors need to heat up as they have had a disappointing season. This is a perfect game for them to do so. The Warriors are just a 0.5 game ahead of the Lakers for the final spot out of the play-in and Golden State would love to avoid the play-in scenario this year. The Thunder have quietly been able to compete for a play-in spot this season and believe they could put their rebuild ahead of schedule. They’re currently in the No. 10 spot.

The Warriors have covered this spread in four of their last five wins. They are best team in the NBA at home as they’re 32-8 in San Francisco. The Thunder have struggles on the road as they’re 15-24 away from home. Look for a big win for Golden State tonight.

Over/Under: Under 242.5

Late in the year in must-win games, teams typically show up defensively. I know I have been common in liking unders in the last few games, but it’s for good reason. Both these teams can use this win and will give full effort on the defensive end. The number is also set at 242.5, which is a huge total. These two have gone over this total every time they’ve played, but I think that ends tonight. Four of the last five Warriors games and three of the last five Thunder games have gone under this number.