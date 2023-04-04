Full list of tee times for Round 1 of The Masters

It’s finally here — the 87th Masters tees off at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia this week as golf fans tune in to see who will earn this year’s green jacket. Will Scottie Scheffler be the first to repeat in back-to-back years since Tiger Woods? Will Rory McIlroy finally catch his white whale, the only major win left unfulfilled on his resume? All that and more will be answered this week.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:00-7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. ESPN+ will offer coverage all day of featured groups and holes.

PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. Scheffler and McIlroy head into the tournament as the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with their odds set at +700. Scheffler is tied with McIlroy for first round leader odds at +1600. Jon Rahm follows at +1800.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Masters on Thursday.