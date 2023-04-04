Full list of tee times for Round 1 of The Masters

It’s finally here — the 87th Masters tees off at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia this week as golf fans tune in to see who will earn this year’s green jacket. Will Scottie Scheffler be the first to repeat in back-to-back years since Tiger Woods? Will Rory McIlroy finally catch his white whale, the only major win left unfulfilled on his resume? All that and more will be answered this week.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:00-7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. ESPN+ will offer coverage all day of featured groups and holes.
PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. Scheffler and McIlroy head into the tournament as the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with their odds set at +700. Scheffler is tied with McIlroy for first round leader odds at +1600. Jon Rahm follows at +1800.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Masters on Thursday.
The Masters 2023 first round tee times
|Time (ET)
|Golfers
|Time (ET)
|Golfers
|8 a.m.
|Mike Weir, Kevin Na
|8:12 a.m.
|Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean
|8:24 a.m.
|Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
|8:36 a.m.
|Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren
|8:48 a.m.
|Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen
|9 a.m.
|Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe
|9:12 a.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell
|9:24 a.m.
|Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala
|9:36 a.m.
|Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters
|9:48 a.m.
|Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira
|10:06 a.m.
|Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley
|10:18 a.m.
|Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
|10:30 a.m.
|Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama
|10:42 a.m.
|Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
|10:54 a.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im
|11:06 a.m.
|Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ
|11:18 a.m.
|Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter
|11:30 a.m.
|J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau
|11:42 a.m.
|Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr
|11:54 a.m.
|Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka
|12:12 p.m.
|Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, K.H. Lee
|12:24 p.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
|12:36 p.m.
|Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox
|12:48 p.m.
|Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent
|1 p.m.
|Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
|1:12 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose
|1:24 p.m.
|Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
|1:36 p.m.
|Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett
|1:48 p.m.
|Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns
|2 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau