When is the 2023 Masters Tournament Par 3 contest?

The Masters Par 3 Contest precedes the actual tournament with a fun, casual nine-hole warm-up on Wednesday, April 5. The Par 3 Contest sees family members, girlfriends, and even kids act as the golfers’ caddies for nine holes on a recently-renovated Par 3 course at Augusta. It’s a cuteness overload with toddlers running around in all-white caddy uniforms.

The tradition began back in 1960, with Sam Snead as the first-ever winner. The field is a mix of tournament participants and former non-participating champions, but the winner of the Par 3 has never gone on to win the Masters in the same year. Mackenzie Hughes and Mike Weir tied for a win last year. Golfers will often let their kids or other guests hit a shot or two in the contest.

The Par 3 Contest will be available to watch on ESPN from 3:00-5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, before the 87th Masters gets underway on Thursday, April 6.