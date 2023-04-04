How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on April 4

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

We’re three days removed from the Stand and Deliver pay-per-view in Los Angeles to kick of Wrestlemania 39 weekend. Massive changes came during Saturday’s show and we’ll dive into the fallout of it all tonight.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, April 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

We have a new NXT Men’s Champion as Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker in the main event of Stand and Deliver to capture the belt. The two pillars of NXT finally clashed and the match delivered as Hayes, with some help by Trick Williams, was able to end Breakker’s lengthy reign as the champ. We’ll surely hear from the “A Champion” tonight and also see if this is the end of the line for Breakker in NXT with a main roster call up possibly imminent.

We also have a new NXT Women’s Champion with Indi Hartwell defeating five other competitors in a ladder match to take the belt. The match ended when Dexter Lumis returned and helped Hartwell up the ladder to win the match. Similar to Hayes, we’ll see what’s in store for the new champ and see if the now former champ Roxanne Perez is also due for a main roster call up.

Johnny Gargano was able to defeat Grayson Waller in an Unsanctioned match at Stand and Deliver. The no holds barred contest got very physical between both men and even featured Candice LeRae go from holding her baby in the crowd to hitting Waller with a kendo stick in a matter of seconds. The match ended with Gargano putting Waller in the Gargano Escape to make him tap. Gargano is heading back to Monday Night Raw after this and we’ll see if Waller will follow him up there or move on to another feud in NXT.

There was another title change at Stand and Deliver with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defeating Fallon Henley and Kiana James to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Near the end of the match, James called for Brooks Jensen to hand her a loaded purse, but his tag team partner Josh Briggs held him back from doing it. That allowed for Fyre and Dawn to capitalize and pick of the win. We’ll see what’s next for both the new champs and the Jensen/James and Henley/Briggs storyline.

Also on tonight’s show, a tag team match has been announced as Pretty Deadly will take on Tony D’Angelo and Stacks. At Stand and Deliver, D’Angelo and Stacks were in the locker room consoling each other after losing the tag title match to Gallus. Pretty Deadly, who were serving as the hosts for the ppv, came in and mocked them for losing to Gallus. Tempers flared and that led to this match being made for tonight.