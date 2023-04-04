Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, April 4

There is a loaded MLB slate on Tuesday, April 4, with 14 games on the schedule. If you are wanting to set a DFS lineup at DraftKings, you get to choose players from 11 of the games. With so many options at your disposal, you could look at stacking players from the same team — here are our favorite team stacks for Tuesday’s games.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, April 4th

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,600)

Nolan Arenado ($4,900)

Willson Contreras ($4,400)

Brendon Donovan ($4,200)

These four batters should be toward the top of the St. Louis lineup. The Braves are off to a hot start to the season but will be starting rookie southpaw Dylan Dodd in this game. Dodd has overall upside as a future starter, but this is a tough matchup in his debut. Goldy, Arenado and Contreras all have an advantage as right-handers, but Donovan will be a left on left matchup. Still, he has gotten off to a strong start this season and could still be beneficial.

The Cardinals are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Braves are installed as the +115 underdogs. The over/under is set at 10.

Pete Alonso ($5,400)

Francisco Lindor ($5,200)

Starling Marte ($5,100)

Brandon Nimmo ($4,200)

The Mets will have Max Scherzer on the mound in a favorable matchup against Wade Miley and the Brewers. They need to rebound after getting shut out 10-0 on Monday. They only mustered three hits as a team and should fare better on Tuesday. The heavy hitters are starting off slow, but Miley gave up three earned runs in his last outing against New York.

With their ace on the mound, the Mets are the -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The run total is set at eight.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,400)

George Springer ($5,000)

Bo Bichette ($4,900)

Daulton Varsho ($3,600)

The Royals are starting Kris Bubic on Tuesday. He has only faced the Blue Jays once and gave up five hits and no earned runs. The Blue Jays are starting off slow at the plate, but if Bubic isn’t on point, they have upside to make him pay for it. Of the players listed here, Bichette is the one to make sure to keep in your lineup, as he is already hitting .421 and seeing early-season success. If you want to switch out any players, you can take out Varsho and sub in Matt Chapman or Cavan Biggio.

The Blue Jays are the moneyline favorites with -170 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +145 underdog, and the run total is set at 10.