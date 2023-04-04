 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to lead after first round at 2023 Masters

We take a look at the odds to lead after the fist round at Augusta National on Thursday.

By Grace McDermott
The Masters - Preview Day 1 Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The first round of the Masters tees off at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 6 from Augusta National Golf Club. There are thunderstorms forecasted in the afternoon, which could affect or delay Thursday play.

The field includes just 88 players after Aaron Wise withdrew earlier this week. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy top the odds boards at DraftKings Sportsbook at +700 each. They also lead the odds to finish at the top of the leaderboard after the first round at +1600. Jon Rahm follows at +1800.

Sungjae Im finished in first place after the first round in 2022, shooting five under par. He ended the tournament tied in eighth.

2023 Masters first-round leader odds

Scheffler is no surprise in this first spot as the field’s leader in strokes gained. However, golf tournaments are won over four days, not just one, and any golfer can get hot on a certain day. The golfers with earlier time slots may be better bets for first-round leader, as the forecast for rain and thunderstorms isn’t expected until later in the afternoon.

2023 Masters First Round Leader Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +1600 +350 +190
Rory McIlroy +1600 +350 +190
Jon Rahm +1800 +400 +200
Jordan Spieth +2500 +550 +275
Patrick Cantlay +2800 +600 +300
Justin Thomas +2800 +650 +300
Xander Schauffele +3000 +650 +300
Tony Finau +3000 +650 +300
Dustin Johnson +3000 +750 +330
Cameron Smith +3000 +700 +330
Will Zalatoris +3500 +800 +380
Viktor Hovland +3500 +800 +380
Max Homa +3500 +750 +330
Jason Day +3500 +700 +330
Collin Morikawa +3500 +700 +330
Cameron Young +3500 +800 +350
Brooks Koepka +3500 +800 +380
Sung-Jae Im +4000 +800 +380
Sam Burns +4000 +800 +380
Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000 +900 +450
Hideki Matsuyama +4000 +900 +450
Corey Conners +4000 +800 +380
Tyrrell Hatton +4500 +1000 +450
Tommy Fleetwood +4500 +1000 +450
Tiger Woods +4500 +1200 +550
Shane Lowry +5000 +1100 +500
Patrick Reed +5000 +1100 +500
Min Woo Lee +5000 +1200 +500
Justin Rose +5000 +1100 +500
Joaquin Niemann +5000 +1100 +500
Joohyung Kim +5500 +1200 +550
Bryson DeChambeau +5500 +1400 +600
Si Woo Kim +6000 +1200 +550
Mito Pereira +6000 +1400 +600
Keith Mitchell +6000 +1200 +550
Adam Scott +6000 +1400 +600
Tom Hoge +6500 +1400 +600
Sahith Theegala +6500 +1400 +600
Louis Oosthuizen +6500 +1400 +600
Kurt Kitayama +7000 +1600 +650
Keegan Bradley +7000 +1400 +600
Thomas Pieters +7500 +1600 +700
Talor Gooch +7500 +1600 +650
Sergio Garcia +7500 +1400 +600
Seamus Power +7500 +1600 +650
Ryan Fox +7500 +1600 +650
Russell Henley +7500 +1600 +650
Chris Kirk +7500 +1600 +650
Abraham Ancer +7500 +1400 +600
Harold Varner III +8000 +1800 +700
Danny Willett +8000 +1600 +650
Brian Harman +8000 +1600 +650
Billy Horschel +8000 +1600 +700
Taylor Moore +9000 +1600 +700
Phil Mickelson +9000 +2000 +750
Jason Kokrak +9000 +2000 +750
Gary Woodland +9000 +1800 +700
Bubba Watson +9000 +1800 +700
Alex Noren +9000 +1800 +700
Adrian Meronk +9000 +2000 +750
Mackenzie Hughes +10000 +2000 +750
K.H.Lee +10000 +2200 +800
J.T. Poston +10000 +2000 +750
Harris English +10000 +2000 +750
Charl Schwartzel +10000 +2200 +800
Cameron Champ +10000 +2200 +800
Adam Svensson +10000 +2000 +750
Sepp Straka +11000 +2200 +800
Scott Stallings +11000 +2200 +800
Kevin Na +11000 +2500 +850
Kevin Kisner +11000 +2800 +900
Francesco Molinari +11000 +2200 +800
Kazuki Higa +13000 +2800 +900
Gordon Sargent +13000 +3500 +1200
Zach Johnson +15000 +3000 +1000
Bernhard Langer +20000 +3500 +1200
Sam Bennett +25000 +4000 +1400
Mike Weir +30000 +4500 +1600
Matthew McClean +30000 +4500 +1600
Harrison Crowe +30000 +4500 +1600
Fred Couples +30000 +4500 +1600
Aldrich Potgieter +30000 +4000 +1600
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +35000 +4500 +1600
Ben Carr +35000 +5000 +1800
Vijay Singh +40000 +5000 +1800
Sandy Lyle +60000 +5000 +1800
Jose Maria Olazabal +60000 +5000 +1800
Larry Mize +80000 +5000 +1800

