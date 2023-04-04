Odds to lead after first round at 2023 Masters

The first round of the Masters tees off at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 6 from Augusta National Golf Club. There are thunderstorms forecasted in the afternoon, which could affect or delay Thursday play.

The field includes just 88 players after Aaron Wise withdrew earlier this week. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy top the odds boards at DraftKings Sportsbook at +700 each. They also lead the odds to finish at the top of the leaderboard after the first round at +1600. Jon Rahm follows at +1800.

Sungjae Im finished in first place after the first round in 2022, shooting five under par. He ended the tournament tied in eighth.

2023 Masters first-round leader odds

Scheffler is no surprise in this first spot as the field’s leader in strokes gained. However, golf tournaments are won over four days, not just one, and any golfer can get hot on a certain day. The golfers with earlier time slots may be better bets for first-round leader, as the forecast for rain and thunderstorms isn’t expected until later in the afternoon.