Odds to lead after first round at 2023 Masters

The first round of the Masters tees off at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 6 from Augusta National Golf Club. There are thunderstorms forecasted in the afternoon, which could affect or delay Thursday play.
The field includes just 88 players after Aaron Wise withdrew earlier this week. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy top the odds boards at DraftKings Sportsbook at +700 each. They also lead the odds to finish at the top of the leaderboard after the first round at +1600. Jon Rahm follows at +1800.
Sungjae Im finished in first place after the first round in 2022, shooting five under par. He ended the tournament tied in eighth.
2023 Masters first-round leader odds
Scheffler is no surprise in this first spot as the field’s leader in strokes gained. However, golf tournaments are won over four days, not just one, and any golfer can get hot on a certain day. The golfers with earlier time slots may be better bets for first-round leader, as the forecast for rain and thunderstorms isn’t expected until later in the afternoon.
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1600
|+350
|+190
|Rory McIlroy
|+1600
|+350
|+190
|Jon Rahm
|+1800
|+400
|+200
|Jordan Spieth
|+2500
|+550
|+275
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2800
|+600
|+300
|Justin Thomas
|+2800
|+650
|+300
|Xander Schauffele
|+3000
|+650
|+300
|Tony Finau
|+3000
|+650
|+300
|Dustin Johnson
|+3000
|+750
|+330
|Cameron Smith
|+3000
|+700
|+330
|Will Zalatoris
|+3500
|+800
|+380
|Viktor Hovland
|+3500
|+800
|+380
|Max Homa
|+3500
|+750
|+330
|Jason Day
|+3500
|+700
|+330
|Collin Morikawa
|+3500
|+700
|+330
|Cameron Young
|+3500
|+800
|+350
|Brooks Koepka
|+3500
|+800
|+380
|Sung-Jae Im
|+4000
|+800
|+380
|Sam Burns
|+4000
|+800
|+380
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+4000
|+900
|+450
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4000
|+900
|+450
|Corey Conners
|+4000
|+800
|+380
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|Tiger Woods
|+4500
|+1200
|+550
|Shane Lowry
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Patrick Reed
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Min Woo Lee
|+5000
|+1200
|+500
|Justin Rose
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Joohyung Kim
|+5500
|+1200
|+550
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+5500
|+1400
|+600
|Si Woo Kim
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Mito Pereira
|+6000
|+1400
|+600
|Keith Mitchell
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Adam Scott
|+6000
|+1400
|+600
|Tom Hoge
|+6500
|+1400
|+600
|Sahith Theegala
|+6500
|+1400
|+600
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+6500
|+1400
|+600
|Kurt Kitayama
|+7000
|+1600
|+650
|Keegan Bradley
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Thomas Pieters
|+7500
|+1600
|+700
|Talor Gooch
|+7500
|+1600
|+650
|Sergio Garcia
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Seamus Power
|+7500
|+1600
|+650
|Ryan Fox
|+7500
|+1600
|+650
|Russell Henley
|+7500
|+1600
|+650
|Chris Kirk
|+7500
|+1600
|+650
|Abraham Ancer
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Harold Varner III
|+8000
|+1800
|+700
|Danny Willett
|+8000
|+1600
|+650
|Brian Harman
|+8000
|+1600
|+650
|Billy Horschel
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Taylor Moore
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Phil Mickelson
|+9000
|+2000
|+750
|Jason Kokrak
|+9000
|+2000
|+750
|Gary Woodland
|+9000
|+1800
|+700
|Bubba Watson
|+9000
|+1800
|+700
|Alex Noren
|+9000
|+1800
|+700
|Adrian Meronk
|+9000
|+2000
|+750
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+10000
|+2000
|+750
|K.H.Lee
|+10000
|+2200
|+800
|J.T. Poston
|+10000
|+2000
|+750
|Harris English
|+10000
|+2000
|+750
|Charl Schwartzel
|+10000
|+2200
|+800
|Cameron Champ
|+10000
|+2200
|+800
|Adam Svensson
|+10000
|+2000
|+750
|Sepp Straka
|+11000
|+2200
|+800
|Scott Stallings
|+11000
|+2200
|+800
|Kevin Na
|+11000
|+2500
|+850
|Kevin Kisner
|+11000
|+2800
|+900
|Francesco Molinari
|+11000
|+2200
|+800
|Kazuki Higa
|+13000
|+2800
|+900
|Gordon Sargent
|+13000
|+3500
|+1200
|Zach Johnson
|+15000
|+3000
|+1000
|Bernhard Langer
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Sam Bennett
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Mike Weir
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Matthew McClean
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Harrison Crowe
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Fred Couples
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Aldrich Potgieter
|+30000
|+4000
|+1600
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|+35000
|+4500
|+1600
|Ben Carr
|+35000
|+5000
|+1800
|Vijay Singh
|+40000
|+5000
|+1800
|Sandy Lyle
|+60000
|+5000
|+1800
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|+60000
|+5000
|+1800
|Larry Mize
|+80000
|+5000
|+1800