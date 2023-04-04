 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to finish at least Top 5 at the 2023 Masters

We take a look at the odds to be in the top five (or tied for it) at Augusta National in 2023

By Gabriel Santiago
The Masters - Final Round
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Jon Rahm of Spain plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia.
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

As sad as it can be when NCAA March Madness simmers out, it means things The Masters is on the cusp.

As the first major of the season (and the only one to be annually held at the same course since 1934), winning here can cement the legacy of any golfer: Just ask Jack Nicklaus (six-time event winner) or Tiger Woods (five-time winner).

Being that golf is a field sport, you don’t necessarily need to scope out the outright winner to bring back plus-money profits. As any golf bettor knows, playing markets such as “Top 5 Finisher” can return money at valuable rates while casting a pool five times as large.

Prior to making a Top 5 wager, remember DraftKings’ ties/dead heat rule: If a golfer is tied for a finishing position, the stake is cut by how many other golfers are tied for those spots. Simply, if your selection ends up tied for 5th (assuming you had him/her to finish Top 5) with two other golfers, you will be paid back at a prorated fraction of the full amount.

2023 Masters Top 5 Finish odds

The Masters may have a smaller field than most events on the links (90-100 entrants), but picking an individual winner outright can prove extremely difficult. To increase your chances of picking a winner, let’s keep our eye on the aforementioned Top 5 finisher market. For reference, we’ve included the last two Masters Top 5’s as well.

The Masters Top 5 - 2021

  1. Scottie Scheffler (-10) USA
    2. Rory McIlroy (-7) NIR
    T3. Shane Lowry (-5) IRL
    T3. Cameron Smith (-5) AUS
    5. Collin Morikawa (-4) USA

The Masters Top 5 - 2021

  1. Hideki Matsuyama (-10) JPN
    2. Will Zalatoris (-9) USA
    T3. Xander Schauffele (-7) USA
    T3. Jordan Spieth (-7) USA
    T5. Jon Rahm (-6) ESP
    T5. Marc Leishman (-6) AUS

Here are the Top 5 finish odds for the 2023 Masters Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2023 Masters Top 5 Finish Odds

Golfer Top 5
Golfer Top 5
Scottie Scheffler +165
Rory McIlroy +170
Jon Rahm +210
Jordan Spieth +360
Patrick Cantlay +400
Tony Finau +450
Justin Thomas +450
Xander Schauffele +450
Jason Day +500
Dustin Johnson +500
Collin Morikawa +500
Cameron Smith +500
Max Homa +550
Cameron Young +600
Will Zalatoris +750
Viktor Hovland +700
Sung-Jae Im +700
Sam Burns +800
Hideki Matsuyama +750
Corey Conners +700
Brooks Koepka +750
Matthew Fitzpatrick +850
Tyrrell Hatton +1000
Tommy Fleetwood +1000
Patrick Reed +1100
Justin Rose +1100
Joaquin Niemann +1100
Shane Lowry +1200
Min Woo Lee +1200
Tiger Woods +1400
Joohyung Kim +1200
Keith Mitchell +1600
Si Woo Kim +1600
Bryson DeChambeau +1800
Mito Pereira +1800
Tom Hoge +1800
Louis Oosthuizen +2000
Adam Scott +1800
Sahith Theegala +2000
Abraham Ancer +2200
Keegan Bradley +2000
Thomas Pieters +2500
Talor Gooch +2200
Sergio Garcia +2200
Seamus Power +2200
Russell Henley +2200
Danny Willett +2500
Brian Harman +2200
Kurt Kitayama +2200
Chris Kirk +2200
Ryan Fox +2800
Harold Varner III +3500
Billy Horschel +3500
Taylor Moore +3500
Gary Woodland +3500
Alex Noren +3500
Mackenzie Hughes +4500
Jason Kokrak +4000
Harris English +4000
Bubba Watson +4000
Adrian Meronk +4000
J.T. Poston +4000
Adam Svensson +4000
Sepp Straka +5000
Phil Mickelson +5000
Kevin Na +5500
K.H.Lee +4500
Francesco Molinari +5000
Charl Schwartzel +5000
Cameron Champ +5500
Scott Stallings +5500
Kevin Kisner +7000
Kazuki Higa +8000
Zach Johnson +9000
Bernhard Langer +18000
Gordon Sargent +20000
Sam Bennett +35000
Mike Weir +40000
Fred Couples +40000
Harrison Crowe +40000
Ben Carr +40000
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +40000
Matthew McClean +40000
Aldrich Potgieter +40000
Vijay Singh +50000
Sandy Lyle +50000
Larry Mize +50000
Jose Maria Olazabal +50000

