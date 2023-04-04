Odds to finish at least Top 5 at the 2023 Masters

As sad as it can be when NCAA March Madness simmers out, it means things The Masters is on the cusp.
As the first major of the season (and the only one to be annually held at the same course since 1934), winning here can cement the legacy of any golfer: Just ask Jack Nicklaus (six-time event winner) or Tiger Woods (five-time winner).
Being that golf is a field sport, you don’t necessarily need to scope out the outright winner to bring back plus-money profits. As any golf bettor knows, playing markets such as “Top 5 Finisher” can return money at valuable rates while casting a pool five times as large.
Prior to making a Top 5 wager, remember DraftKings’ ties/dead heat rule: If a golfer is tied for a finishing position, the stake is cut by how many other golfers are tied for those spots. Simply, if your selection ends up tied for 5th (assuming you had him/her to finish Top 5) with two other golfers, you will be paid back at a prorated fraction of the full amount.
2023 Masters Top 5 Finish odds
The Masters may have a smaller field than most events on the links (90-100 entrants), but picking an individual winner outright can prove extremely difficult. To increase your chances of picking a winner, let’s keep our eye on the aforementioned Top 5 finisher market. For reference, we’ve included the last two Masters Top 5’s as well.
The Masters Top 5 - 2021
- Scottie Scheffler (-10) USA
2. Rory McIlroy (-7) NIR
T3. Shane Lowry (-5) IRL
T3. Cameron Smith (-5) AUS
5. Collin Morikawa (-4) USA
The Masters Top 5 - 2021
- Hideki Matsuyama (-10) JPN
2. Will Zalatoris (-9) USA
T3. Xander Schauffele (-7) USA
T3. Jordan Spieth (-7) USA
T5. Jon Rahm (-6) ESP
T5. Marc Leishman (-6) AUS
Here are the Top 5 finish odds for the 2023 Masters Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2023 Masters Top 5 Finish Odds
|Golfer
|Top 5
|Golfer
|Top 5
|Scottie Scheffler
|+165
|Rory McIlroy
|+170
|Jon Rahm
|+210
|Jordan Spieth
|+360
|Patrick Cantlay
|+400
|Tony Finau
|+450
|Justin Thomas
|+450
|Xander Schauffele
|+450
|Jason Day
|+500
|Dustin Johnson
|+500
|Collin Morikawa
|+500
|Cameron Smith
|+500
|Max Homa
|+550
|Cameron Young
|+600
|Will Zalatoris
|+750
|Viktor Hovland
|+700
|Sung-Jae Im
|+700
|Sam Burns
|+800
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+750
|Corey Conners
|+700
|Brooks Koepka
|+750
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+850
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+1000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+1000
|Patrick Reed
|+1100
|Justin Rose
|+1100
|Joaquin Niemann
|+1100
|Shane Lowry
|+1200
|Min Woo Lee
|+1200
|Tiger Woods
|+1400
|Joohyung Kim
|+1200
|Keith Mitchell
|+1600
|Si Woo Kim
|+1600
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+1800
|Mito Pereira
|+1800
|Tom Hoge
|+1800
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+2000
|Adam Scott
|+1800
|Sahith Theegala
|+2000
|Abraham Ancer
|+2200
|Keegan Bradley
|+2000
|Thomas Pieters
|+2500
|Talor Gooch
|+2200
|Sergio Garcia
|+2200
|Seamus Power
|+2200
|Russell Henley
|+2200
|Danny Willett
|+2500
|Brian Harman
|+2200
|Kurt Kitayama
|+2200
|Chris Kirk
|+2200
|Ryan Fox
|+2800
|Harold Varner III
|+3500
|Billy Horschel
|+3500
|Taylor Moore
|+3500
|Gary Woodland
|+3500
|Alex Noren
|+3500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+4500
|Jason Kokrak
|+4000
|Harris English
|+4000
|Bubba Watson
|+4000
|Adrian Meronk
|+4000
|J.T. Poston
|+4000
|Adam Svensson
|+4000
|Sepp Straka
|+5000
|Phil Mickelson
|+5000
|Kevin Na
|+5500
|K.H.Lee
|+4500
|Francesco Molinari
|+5000
|Charl Schwartzel
|+5000
|Cameron Champ
|+5500
|Scott Stallings
|+5500
|Kevin Kisner
|+7000
|Kazuki Higa
|+8000
|Zach Johnson
|+9000
|Bernhard Langer
|+18000
|Gordon Sargent
|+20000
|Sam Bennett
|+35000
|Mike Weir
|+40000
|Fred Couples
|+40000
|Harrison Crowe
|+40000
|Ben Carr
|+40000
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|+40000
|Matthew McClean
|+40000
|Aldrich Potgieter
|+40000
|Vijay Singh
|+50000
|Sandy Lyle
|+50000
|Larry Mize
|+50000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|+50000