Odds to finish at least Top 5 at the 2023 Masters

As sad as it can be when NCAA March Madness simmers out, it means things The Masters is on the cusp.

As the first major of the season (and the only one to be annually held at the same course since 1934), winning here can cement the legacy of any golfer: Just ask Jack Nicklaus (six-time event winner) or Tiger Woods (five-time winner).

Being that golf is a field sport, you don’t necessarily need to scope out the outright winner to bring back plus-money profits. As any golf bettor knows, playing markets such as “Top 5 Finisher” can return money at valuable rates while casting a pool five times as large.

Prior to making a Top 5 wager, remember DraftKings’ ties/dead heat rule: If a golfer is tied for a finishing position, the stake is cut by how many other golfers are tied for those spots. Simply, if your selection ends up tied for 5th (assuming you had him/her to finish Top 5) with two other golfers, you will be paid back at a prorated fraction of the full amount.

2023 Masters Top 5 Finish odds

The Masters may have a smaller field than most events on the links (90-100 entrants), but picking an individual winner outright can prove extremely difficult. To increase your chances of picking a winner, let’s keep our eye on the aforementioned Top 5 finisher market. For reference, we’ve included the last two Masters Top 5’s as well.

The Masters Top 5 - 2021

Scottie Scheffler (-10) USA

2. Rory McIlroy (-7) NIR

T3. Shane Lowry (-5) IRL

T3. Cameron Smith (-5) AUS

5. Collin Morikawa (-4) USA

The Masters Top 5 - 2021

Hideki Matsuyama (-10) JPN

2. Will Zalatoris (-9) USA

T3. Xander Schauffele (-7) USA

T3. Jordan Spieth (-7) USA

T5. Jon Rahm (-6) ESP

T5. Marc Leishman (-6) AUS

Here are the Top 5 finish odds for the 2023 Masters Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook: