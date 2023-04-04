 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to finish at least Top 10 at the 2023 Masters

We take a look at the odds to be in the top ten (or tied for it) at Augusta National in 2023

By DKNation Staff
Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 02: Jordan Spieth of the United States looks on during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club at Augusta National Golf Club on April 02, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.
Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The Masters is here and gone in less than week’s time, and that doesn’t give bettors a ton of time to get ready for the player placement bets on the board.

A staple sporting event on the calendar, The Masters is played yearly at Augusta National Golf Club. Being the first major of the season (and the only one to be annually held at the same course since 1934), winning at Augusta can catapult the legacy of any golfer to elite status. Jack Nicklaus (six-time event winner) and Tiger Woods (five-time winner) hold the most wins at Augusta;

But since golf is a field sport (as most individual competitions are), you don’t need to scope out the outright event champion to bring back plus-money profits. As any seasoned golf bettor knows, playing markets such as “Top 10 Finisher” can return money at valuable rates while casting a winning pool ten times larger.

Prior to making a Top 10 play, remember DraftKings’ ties/dead heat rule: If a golfer is tied for a finishing position, the stake is cut by how many other golfers are tied for those spots. Simply, if your selection ends up tied for 10th (assuming you had him/her to finish Top 10) with three other golfers, you will be paid back at a correlated fraction of the full amount.

2023 Masters Top 10 Finish odds

The Masters may have a smaller field than most events on the links (only 90-100 entrants), but picking an individual winner outright can prove extremely difficult. To increase your chances of selecting a winning wager, let’s keep our eye on the aforementioned Top 10 finisher market. For reference, here are the Top 10’s from the last two years.

The Masters Top 10 - 2022

  1. Scottie Scheffler (-10) USA
    2. Rory McIlroy (-7) NIR
    T3. Shane Lowry (-5) IRL
    T3. Cameron Smith (-5) AUS
    5. Collin Morikawa (-4) USA
    T6. Will Zalatoris (-3) USA
    T6. Corey Conners (-3) CAN
    T8. Im Sung-jae (-1) KOR
    T8. Justin Thomas (-1) USA
    T10. Cameron Champ (E) USA
    T10. Charl Schwartzel (E) ZAF

The Masters Top 10 - 2021

  1. Hideki Matsuyama (-10) JPN
    2. Will Zalatoris (-9) USA
    T3. Xander Schauffele (-7) USA
    T3. Jordan Spieth (-7) USA
    T5. Jon Rahm (-6) ESP
    T5. Marc Leishman (-6) AUS
    7. Justin Rose (-5) ENG
    T8. Corey Conners (-4) CAN
    T8. Patrick Reed (-4) USA
    T10. Tony Finau (-3) USA
    T10. Cameron Smith (-3) AUS

Here are the Top 10 Finish odds for the 2023 Masters Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2023 Masters Top 10 Finish Odds

Golfer Top 10
Golfer Top 10
Scottie Scheffler −140
Rory McIlroy −125
Jon Rahm −105
Jordan Spieth +170
Patrick Cantlay +180
Tony Finau +200
Justin Thomas +200
Xander Schauffele +210
Jason Day +220
Dustin Johnson +230
Collin Morikawa +225
Cameron Smith +230
Max Homa +240
Cameron Young +260
Will Zalatoris +320
Viktor Hovland +300
Sung-Jae Im +300
Sam Burns +330
Hideki Matsuyama +320
Corey Conners +300
Brooks Koepka +330
Matthew Fitzpatrick +350
Tyrrell Hatton +400
Tommy Fleetwood +400
Patrick Reed +450
Justin Rose +450
Joaquin Niemann +450
Shane Lowry +450
Min Woo Lee +550
Tiger Woods +550
Joohyung Kim +500
Keith Mitchell +650
Si Woo Kim +650
Bryson DeChambeau +750
Mito Pereira +700
Tom Hoge +700
Louis Oosthuizen +750
Adam Scott +700
Sahith Theegala +750
Abraham Ancer +800
Keegan Bradley +750
Thomas Pieters +1000
Talor Gooch +850
Sergio Garcia +900
Seamus Power +900
Russell Henley +850
Danny Willett +900
Brian Harman +850
Kurt Kitayama +850
Chris Kirk +850
Ryan Fox +1000
Harold Varner III +1200
Billy Horschel +1100
Taylor Moore +1100
Gary Woodland +1200
Alex Noren +1200
Mackenzie Hughes +1600
Jason Kokrak +1400
Harris English +1400
Bubba Watson +1400
Adrian Meronk +1400
J.T. Poston +1400
Adam Svensson +1400
Sepp Straka +1600
Phil Mickelson +1800
Kevin Na +1800
K.H.Lee +1600
Francesco Molinari +1800
Charl Schwartzel +1600
Cameron Champ +1800
Scott Stallings +1800
Kevin Kisner +2200
Kazuki Higa +2800
Zach Johnson +3000
Bernhard Langer +5000
Gordon Sargent +6000
Sam Bennett +9000
Mike Weir +11000
Fred Couples +13000
Harrison Crowe +13000
Ben Carr +25000
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +20000
Matthew McClean +15000
Aldrich Potgieter +13000
Vijay Singh +30000
Sandy Lyle +35000
Larry Mize +35000
Jose Maria Olazabal +35000

