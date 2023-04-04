Odds to finish at least Top 10 at the 2023 Masters

The Masters is here and gone in less than week’s time, and that doesn’t give bettors a ton of time to get ready for the player placement bets on the board.

A staple sporting event on the calendar, The Masters is played yearly at Augusta National Golf Club. Being the first major of the season (and the only one to be annually held at the same course since 1934), winning at Augusta can catapult the legacy of any golfer to elite status. Jack Nicklaus (six-time event winner) and Tiger Woods (five-time winner) hold the most wins at Augusta;

But since golf is a field sport (as most individual competitions are), you don’t need to scope out the outright event champion to bring back plus-money profits. As any seasoned golf bettor knows, playing markets such as “Top 10 Finisher” can return money at valuable rates while casting a winning pool ten times larger.

Prior to making a Top 10 play, remember DraftKings’ ties/dead heat rule: If a golfer is tied for a finishing position, the stake is cut by how many other golfers are tied for those spots. Simply, if your selection ends up tied for 10th (assuming you had him/her to finish Top 10) with three other golfers, you will be paid back at a correlated fraction of the full amount.

2023 Masters Top 10 Finish odds

The Masters may have a smaller field than most events on the links (only 90-100 entrants), but picking an individual winner outright can prove extremely difficult. To increase your chances of selecting a winning wager, let’s keep our eye on the aforementioned Top 10 finisher market. For reference, here are the Top 10’s from the last two years.

The Masters Top 10 - 2022

Scottie Scheffler (-10) USA

2. Rory McIlroy (-7) NIR

T3. Shane Lowry (-5) IRL

T3. Cameron Smith (-5) AUS

5. Collin Morikawa (-4) USA

T6. Will Zalatoris (-3) USA

T6. Corey Conners (-3) CAN

T8. Im Sung-jae (-1) KOR

T8. Justin Thomas (-1) USA

T10. Cameron Champ (E) USA

T10. Charl Schwartzel (E) ZAF

The Masters Top 10 - 2021

Hideki Matsuyama (-10) JPN

2. Will Zalatoris (-9) USA

T3. Xander Schauffele (-7) USA

T3. Jordan Spieth (-7) USA

T5. Jon Rahm (-6) ESP

T5. Marc Leishman (-6) AUS

7. Justin Rose (-5) ENG

T8. Corey Conners (-4) CAN

T8. Patrick Reed (-4) USA

T10. Tony Finau (-3) USA

T10. Cameron Smith (-3) AUS

Here are the Top 10 Finish odds for the 2023 Masters Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook: