Odds to finish at least Top 10 at the 2023 Masters

The Masters is here and gone in less than week’s time, and that doesn’t give bettors a ton of time to get ready for the player placement bets on the board.
A staple sporting event on the calendar, The Masters is played yearly at Augusta National Golf Club. Being the first major of the season (and the only one to be annually held at the same course since 1934), winning at Augusta can catapult the legacy of any golfer to elite status. Jack Nicklaus (six-time event winner) and Tiger Woods (five-time winner) hold the most wins at Augusta;
But since golf is a field sport (as most individual competitions are), you don’t need to scope out the outright event champion to bring back plus-money profits. As any seasoned golf bettor knows, playing markets such as “Top 10 Finisher” can return money at valuable rates while casting a winning pool ten times larger.
Prior to making a Top 10 play, remember DraftKings’ ties/dead heat rule: If a golfer is tied for a finishing position, the stake is cut by how many other golfers are tied for those spots. Simply, if your selection ends up tied for 10th (assuming you had him/her to finish Top 10) with three other golfers, you will be paid back at a correlated fraction of the full amount.
2023 Masters Top 10 Finish odds
The Masters may have a smaller field than most events on the links (only 90-100 entrants), but picking an individual winner outright can prove extremely difficult. To increase your chances of selecting a winning wager, let’s keep our eye on the aforementioned Top 10 finisher market. For reference, here are the Top 10’s from the last two years.
The Masters Top 10 - 2022
- Scottie Scheffler (-10) USA
2. Rory McIlroy (-7) NIR
T3. Shane Lowry (-5) IRL
T3. Cameron Smith (-5) AUS
5. Collin Morikawa (-4) USA
T6. Will Zalatoris (-3) USA
T6. Corey Conners (-3) CAN
T8. Im Sung-jae (-1) KOR
T8. Justin Thomas (-1) USA
T10. Cameron Champ (E) USA
T10. Charl Schwartzel (E) ZAF
The Masters Top 10 - 2021
- Hideki Matsuyama (-10) JPN
2. Will Zalatoris (-9) USA
T3. Xander Schauffele (-7) USA
T3. Jordan Spieth (-7) USA
T5. Jon Rahm (-6) ESP
T5. Marc Leishman (-6) AUS
7. Justin Rose (-5) ENG
T8. Corey Conners (-4) CAN
T8. Patrick Reed (-4) USA
T10. Tony Finau (-3) USA
T10. Cameron Smith (-3) AUS
Here are the Top 10 Finish odds for the 2023 Masters Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2023 Masters Top 10 Finish Odds
|Golfer
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|−140
|Rory McIlroy
|−125
|Jon Rahm
|−105
|Jordan Spieth
|+170
|Patrick Cantlay
|+180
|Tony Finau
|+200
|Justin Thomas
|+200
|Xander Schauffele
|+210
|Jason Day
|+220
|Dustin Johnson
|+230
|Collin Morikawa
|+225
|Cameron Smith
|+230
|Max Homa
|+240
|Cameron Young
|+260
|Will Zalatoris
|+320
|Viktor Hovland
|+300
|Sung-Jae Im
|+300
|Sam Burns
|+330
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+320
|Corey Conners
|+300
|Brooks Koepka
|+330
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+350
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+400
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+400
|Patrick Reed
|+450
|Justin Rose
|+450
|Joaquin Niemann
|+450
|Shane Lowry
|+450
|Min Woo Lee
|+550
|Tiger Woods
|+550
|Joohyung Kim
|+500
|Keith Mitchell
|+650
|Si Woo Kim
|+650
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+750
|Mito Pereira
|+700
|Tom Hoge
|+700
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+750
|Adam Scott
|+700
|Sahith Theegala
|+750
|Abraham Ancer
|+800
|Keegan Bradley
|+750
|Thomas Pieters
|+1000
|Talor Gooch
|+850
|Sergio Garcia
|+900
|Seamus Power
|+900
|Russell Henley
|+850
|Danny Willett
|+900
|Brian Harman
|+850
|Kurt Kitayama
|+850
|Chris Kirk
|+850
|Ryan Fox
|+1000
|Harold Varner III
|+1200
|Billy Horschel
|+1100
|Taylor Moore
|+1100
|Gary Woodland
|+1200
|Alex Noren
|+1200
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+1600
|Jason Kokrak
|+1400
|Harris English
|+1400
|Bubba Watson
|+1400
|Adrian Meronk
|+1400
|J.T. Poston
|+1400
|Adam Svensson
|+1400
|Sepp Straka
|+1600
|Phil Mickelson
|+1800
|Kevin Na
|+1800
|K.H.Lee
|+1600
|Francesco Molinari
|+1800
|Charl Schwartzel
|+1600
|Cameron Champ
|+1800
|Scott Stallings
|+1800
|Kevin Kisner
|+2200
|Kazuki Higa
|+2800
|Zach Johnson
|+3000
|Bernhard Langer
|+5000
|Gordon Sargent
|+6000
|Sam Bennett
|+9000
|Mike Weir
|+11000
|Fred Couples
|+13000
|Harrison Crowe
|+13000
|Ben Carr
|+25000
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|+20000
|Matthew McClean
|+15000
|Aldrich Potgieter
|+13000
|Vijay Singh
|+30000
|Sandy Lyle
|+35000
|Larry Mize
|+35000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|+35000