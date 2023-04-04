 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to finish at least Top 20 at the 2023 Masters

We take a look at the odds to be in the top twenty (or tied for it) at Augusta National in 2023

By Grace McDermott
The Masters - Preview Day 1 Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

The Masters tees off in just a few short days as a cold front and rainstorms loom on the forecast in Augusta, Georgia. Will Scottie Scheffler be able to repeat last year’s feat? Will Rory McIlroy finally catch his white whale?

Bettors don’t have to pick just a single winner, though. If you’re looking for a less-risky pick, check out the Top 20 Finish odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook. While golfers like Scheffler and McIlroy won’t yield a huge payout for a top-20 bet, some golfers with longer odds could offer a good payout for any place within the top-20.

Prior to making a top-20 play, remember DraftKings’ ties/dead heat rule: If a golfer is tied for a finishing position, the stake is cut by how many other golfers are tied for those spots. Simply, if your selection ends up tied for 20th with three other golfers, you will be paid back at a correlated fraction of the full amount.

2023 Masters Top 20 Finish odds

Check out Sahith Theegala at +280 for a top 20 finish. The second-year PGA pro has grabbed two top-10 finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Genesis Invitational this year already against highly competitive fields. Tyrrell Hatton comes in at +165, and has grabbed top-10 finishes at THE PLAYERS, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the Waste Management Open in 2023.

2023 Masters Top 20 Odds

Golfer Top 10
Scottie Scheffler −330
Rory McIlroy −300
Jon Rahm −250
Patrick Cantlay −150
Jordan Spieth −150
Tony Finau −125
Xander Schauffele −120
Justin Thomas −120
Jason Day −115
Collin Morikawa −110
Cameron Smith −110
Max Homa −105
Dustin Johnson −105
Cameron Young +105
Viktor Hovland +120
Sung-Jae Im +120
Corey Conners +125
Will Zalatoris +130
Sam Burns +130
Matthew Fitzpatrick +140
Hideki Matsuyama +140
Brooks Koepka +140
Tommy Fleetwood +160
Tyrrell Hatton +170
Justin Rose +170
Joaquin Niemann +175
Shane Lowry +180
Patrick Reed +180
Joohyung Kim +200
Min Woo Lee +210
Tiger Woods +225
Si Woo Kim +240
Keith Mitchell +240
Tom Hoge +260
Mito Pereira +260
Adam Scott +260
Sahith Theegala +280
Louis Oosthuizen +280
Keegan Bradley +280
Abraham Ancer +280
Talor Gooch +300
Russell Henley +300
Chris Kirk +300
Bryson DeChambeau +300
Brian Harman +300
Sergio Garcia +320
Seamus Power +320
Kurt Kitayama +320
Danny Willett +330
Thomas Pieters +350
Ryan Fox +360
Taylor Moore +400
Harold Varner III +400
Gary Woodland +400
Billy Horschel +400
Alex Noren +400
Jason Kokrak +450
J.T. Poston +450
Harris English +450
Bubba Watson +450
Adam Svensson +450
Mackenzie Hughes +500
K.H.Lee +500
Adrian Meronk +500
Sepp Straka +550
Phil Mickelson +550
Francesco Molinari +550
Charl Schwartzel +550
Scott Stallings +600
Kevin Na +600
Cameron Champ +600
Kevin Kisner +700
Kazuki Higa +800
Zach Johnson +900
Gordon Sargent +1200
Bernhard Langer +1200
Sam Bennett +2500
Mike Weir +2500
Fred Couples +3000
Harrison Crowe +3500
Aldrich Potgieter +3500
Matthew McClean +4000
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +4500
Ben Carr +5000
Vijay Singh +6500
Sandy Lyle +10000
Larry Mize +13000
Jose Maria Olazabal +13000

