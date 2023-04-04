Odds to finish at least Top 20 at the 2023 Masters

The Masters tees off in just a few short days as a cold front and rainstorms loom on the forecast in Augusta, Georgia. Will Scottie Scheffler be able to repeat last year’s feat? Will Rory McIlroy finally catch his white whale?
Bettors don’t have to pick just a single winner, though. If you’re looking for a less-risky pick, check out the Top 20 Finish odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook. While golfers like Scheffler and McIlroy won’t yield a huge payout for a top-20 bet, some golfers with longer odds could offer a good payout for any place within the top-20.
Prior to making a top-20 play, remember DraftKings’ ties/dead heat rule: If a golfer is tied for a finishing position, the stake is cut by how many other golfers are tied for those spots. Simply, if your selection ends up tied for 20th with three other golfers, you will be paid back at a correlated fraction of the full amount.
2023 Masters Top 20 Finish odds
Check out Sahith Theegala at +280 for a top 20 finish. The second-year PGA pro has grabbed two top-10 finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Genesis Invitational this year already against highly competitive fields. Tyrrell Hatton comes in at +165, and has grabbed top-10 finishes at THE PLAYERS, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the Waste Management Open in 2023.
2023 Masters Top 20 Odds
|Golfer
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|−330
|Rory McIlroy
|−300
|Jon Rahm
|−250
|Patrick Cantlay
|−150
|Jordan Spieth
|−150
|Tony Finau
|−125
|Xander Schauffele
|−120
|Justin Thomas
|−120
|Jason Day
|−115
|Collin Morikawa
|−110
|Cameron Smith
|−110
|Max Homa
|−105
|Dustin Johnson
|−105
|Cameron Young
|+105
|Viktor Hovland
|+120
|Sung-Jae Im
|+120
|Corey Conners
|+125
|Will Zalatoris
|+130
|Sam Burns
|+130
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+140
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+140
|Brooks Koepka
|+140
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+160
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+170
|Justin Rose
|+170
|Joaquin Niemann
|+175
|Shane Lowry
|+180
|Patrick Reed
|+180
|Joohyung Kim
|+200
|Min Woo Lee
|+210
|Tiger Woods
|+225
|Si Woo Kim
|+240
|Keith Mitchell
|+240
|Tom Hoge
|+260
|Mito Pereira
|+260
|Adam Scott
|+260
|Sahith Theegala
|+280
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+280
|Keegan Bradley
|+280
|Abraham Ancer
|+280
|Talor Gooch
|+300
|Russell Henley
|+300
|Chris Kirk
|+300
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+300
|Brian Harman
|+300
|Sergio Garcia
|+320
|Seamus Power
|+320
|Kurt Kitayama
|+320
|Danny Willett
|+330
|Thomas Pieters
|+350
|Ryan Fox
|+360
|Taylor Moore
|+400
|Harold Varner III
|+400
|Gary Woodland
|+400
|Billy Horschel
|+400
|Alex Noren
|+400
|Jason Kokrak
|+450
|J.T. Poston
|+450
|Harris English
|+450
|Bubba Watson
|+450
|Adam Svensson
|+450
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+500
|K.H.Lee
|+500
|Adrian Meronk
|+500
|Sepp Straka
|+550
|Phil Mickelson
|+550
|Francesco Molinari
|+550
|Charl Schwartzel
|+550
|Scott Stallings
|+600
|Kevin Na
|+600
|Cameron Champ
|+600
|Kevin Kisner
|+700
|Kazuki Higa
|+800
|Zach Johnson
|+900
|Gordon Sargent
|+1200
|Bernhard Langer
|+1200
|Sam Bennett
|+2500
|Mike Weir
|+2500
|Fred Couples
|+3000
|Harrison Crowe
|+3500
|Aldrich Potgieter
|+3500
|Matthew McClean
|+4000
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|+4500
|Ben Carr
|+5000
|Vijay Singh
|+6500
|Sandy Lyle
|+10000
|Larry Mize
|+13000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|+13000