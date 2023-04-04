Odds for best player from each country at the 2023 Masters

The 87th Masters tees off on Thursday, April 6 from Augusta National Golf Club as 88 golfers compete for one of the highest honors in the sport — the green jacket. There are plenty of finishes, props, and parlays you can bet on at DraftKings Sportsbook surrounding the event.
Here, you can wager on the best player to finish from each country. Instead of beating everyone in the field, your pick would simply have to beat those from his own homeland (or, in certain cases, continent, as “Europe” and “Asia” counts as a single category.)
Scottie Scheffler, for example, has +700 odds to win it all, but just +350 odds to be the top American. Jon Rahm is the favorite for the Europeans at +200, with McIlroy heading Great Britain and Northern Ireland at +100.
Corey Conners moves into even shorter odds at -165 to be the best Canadian, and McIlroy as at -280 as the best Irish golfer. The categories can grow and shrink — Sungjae Im is the favorite South Korean golfer at +115, and the favorite to beat all golfers from Asia at +175.
Before betting here, remember DraftKings’ ties/dead heat rule: If a golfer is tied for a finishing position, the stake is cut by how many other golfers are tied for those spots. Simply, if your selection ends up tied for 10th (assuming you had him/her to finish Top 10) with three other golfers, you will be paid back at a correlated fraction of the full amount.
2023 Masters odds by country, continent and region
2023 Masters Odds By Country
|USA
|Odds
|European
|Odds
|English
|Odds
|Great Britain/Ireland
|Odds
|Canadian
|Odds
|Asian
|Odds
|Continental European
|Odds
|South Korean
|Odds
|Rest of World
|Odds
|Australian
|Odds
|Irish
|Odds
|Scandanavian
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+350
|Jon Rahm
|+200
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+250
|Rory McIlroy
|+100
|Corey Conners
|-165
|Sung-Jae Im
|+175
|Jon Rahm
|-140
|Sung-Jae Im
|+115
|Jason Day
|+450
|Jason Day
|+165
|Rory McIlroy
|-280
|Viktor Hovland
|-295
|Jordan Spieth
|+900
|Rory McIlroy
|+200
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+250
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+650
|Adam Svensson
|+300
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+250
|Viktor Hovland
|+330
|Tom Kim
|+210
|Cameron Smith
|+475
|Cameron Smith
|+175
|Shane Lowry
|+350
|Alexander Noren+200
|+200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1100
|Viktor Hovland
|+800
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+300
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+700
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+350
|Tom Kim
|+350
|Sergio Garcia
|+1000
|Si Woo Kim
|+250
|Sung-Jae Im
|+600
|Min Woo Lee
|+350
|Seamus Power
|+600
|Justin Thomas
|+1100
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+1200
|Justin Rose
|+330
|Justin Rose
|+800
|Mike Weir
|+1600
|Si Woo Kim
|+350
|Thomas Pieters
|+1200
|Kyoung Hoon Lee
|+650
|Corey Conners
|+900
|Adam Scott
|+550
|Matthew McClean
|+7500
|Dustin Johnson
|+1400
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+1400
|Danny Willett
|+650
|Shane Lowry
|+800
|Kyoung Hoon Lee
|+1100
|Francesco Molinari
|+1400
|Min Woo Lee
|+1100
|Harrison Crowe
|+4000
|Collin Morikawa
|+1400
|Shane Lowry
|+1400
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+850
|Kazuki Higa
|+1800
|Alexander Noren
|+1400
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1100
|Xander Schauffele
|+1400
|Justin Rose
|+1600
|Seamus Power
|+1200
|Sepp Straka
|+2200
|Joaquin Niemann
|+1200
|Tony Finau
|+1400
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+1600
|Danny Willett
|+1600
|Adrian Meronk
|+2200
|Abraham Ancer
|+1400
|Brooks Koepka
|+1600
|Sergio Garcia
|+2500
|Matthew McClean
|+20000
|Bernhard Langer
|+5000
|Adam Scott
|+1400
|Cameron Young
|+1600
|Seamus Power
|+2800
|Sandy Lyle
|+30000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|+10000
|Tom Kim
|+1400
|Max Homa
|+1600
|Thomas Pieters
|+2800
|Mito Pereira
|+1400
|Will Zalatoris
|+1800
|Danny Willett
|+3500
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+1600
|Sam Burns
|+2200
|Alexander Noren
|+4000
|Si Woo Kim
|+1600
|Patrick Reed
|+3500
|Adrian Meronk
|+6500
|Ryan Fox
|+2500
|Tiger Woods
|+3500
|Francesco Molinari
|+6500
|Adam Svensson
|+3500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+5000
|Sepp Straka
|+6500
|Charl Schwartzel
|+3500
|Keegan Bradley
|+5000
|Bernhard Langer
|+15000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+3500
|Keith Mitchell
|+5000
|Matthew McClean
|+15000
|Kyoung Hoon Lee
|+4000
|Sahith Theegala
|+5000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|+25000
|Kazuki Higa
|+7000
|Tom Hoge
|+5000
|Sandy Lyle
|+25000
|Harrison Crowe
|+9000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+6500
|Aldrich Potgieter
|+15000
|Russell Henley
|+6500
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|+18000
|Chris Kirk
|+7000
|Mike Weir
|+18000
|Talor Gooch
|+7000
|Vijay Singh
|+20000
|Billy Horschel
|+8000
|Brian Harman
|+8000
|Bubba Watson
|+8000
|Gary Woodland
|+8000
|Phil Mickelson
|+8000
|Taylor Moore
|+8000
|Harold Varner III
|+9000
|James Tyree Poston
|+9000
|Jason Kokrak
|+9000
|Cameron Champ
|+10000
|Harris English
|+10000
|Kevin Na
|+10000
|Scott Stallings
|+13000
|Kevin Kisner
|+15000
|Zach Johnson
|+20000
|Gordon Sargent
|+30000
|Fred Couples
|+60000
|Sam Bennett
|+60000
|Larry Mize
|+70000
|Ben Carr
|+80000