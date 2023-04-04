 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds for best player from each country at the 2023 Masters

We take a look at the odds to be the best player from every country, region, or continent available at Augusta National in 2023

By Grace McDermott
The Masters - Preview Day 2 Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 87th Masters tees off on Thursday, April 6 from Augusta National Golf Club as 88 golfers compete for one of the highest honors in the sport — the green jacket. There are plenty of finishes, props, and parlays you can bet on at DraftKings Sportsbook surrounding the event.

Here, you can wager on the best player to finish from each country. Instead of beating everyone in the field, your pick would simply have to beat those from his own homeland (or, in certain cases, continent, as “Europe” and “Asia” counts as a single category.)

Scottie Scheffler, for example, has +700 odds to win it all, but just +350 odds to be the top American. Jon Rahm is the favorite for the Europeans at +200, with McIlroy heading Great Britain and Northern Ireland at +100.

Corey Conners moves into even shorter odds at -165 to be the best Canadian, and McIlroy as at -280 as the best Irish golfer. The categories can grow and shrink — Sungjae Im is the favorite South Korean golfer at +115, and the favorite to beat all golfers from Asia at +175.

Before betting here, remember DraftKings’ ties/dead heat rule: If a golfer is tied for a finishing position, the stake is cut by how many other golfers are tied for those spots. Simply, if your selection ends up tied for 10th (assuming you had him/her to finish Top 10) with three other golfers, you will be paid back at a correlated fraction of the full amount.

2023 Masters odds by country, continent and region

2023 Masters Odds By Country

USA Odds European Odds English Odds Great Britain/Ireland Odds Canadian Odds Asian Odds Continental European Odds South Korean Odds Rest of World Odds Australian Odds Irish Odds Scandanavian Odds
Scottie Scheffler +350 Jon Rahm +200 Matthew Fitzpatrick +250 Rory McIlroy +100 Corey Conners -165 Sung-Jae Im +175 Jon Rahm -140 Sung-Jae Im +115 Jason Day +450 Jason Day +165 Rory McIlroy -280 Viktor Hovland -295
Jordan Spieth +900 Rory McIlroy +200 Tyrrell Hatton +250 Tyrrell Hatton +650 Adam Svensson +300 Hideki Matsuyama +250 Viktor Hovland +330 Tom Kim +210 Cameron Smith +475 Cameron Smith +175 Shane Lowry +350 Alexander Noren+200 +200
Patrick Cantlay +1100 Viktor Hovland +800 Tommy Fleetwood +300 Matthew Fitzpatrick +700 Mackenzie Hughes +350 Tom Kim +350 Sergio Garcia +1000 Si Woo Kim +250 Sung-Jae Im +600 Min Woo Lee +350 Seamus Power +600
Justin Thomas +1100 Tyrrell Hatton +1200 Justin Rose +330 Justin Rose +800 Mike Weir +1600 Si Woo Kim +350 Thomas Pieters +1200 Kyoung Hoon Lee +650 Corey Conners +900 Adam Scott +550 Matthew McClean +7500
Dustin Johnson +1400 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1400 Danny Willett +650 Shane Lowry +800 Kyoung Hoon Lee +1100 Francesco Molinari +1400 Min Woo Lee +1100 Harrison Crowe +4000
Collin Morikawa +1400 Shane Lowry +1400 Tommy Fleetwood +850 Kazuki Higa +1800 Alexander Noren +1400 Hideki Matsuyama +1100
Xander Schauffele +1400 Justin Rose +1600 Seamus Power +1200 Sepp Straka +2200 Joaquin Niemann +1200
Tony Finau +1400 Tommy Fleetwood +1600 Danny Willett +1600 Adrian Meronk +2200 Abraham Ancer +1400
Brooks Koepka +1600 Sergio Garcia +2500 Matthew McClean +20000 Bernhard Langer +5000 Adam Scott +1400
Cameron Young +1600 Seamus Power +2800 Sandy Lyle +30000 Jose Maria Olazabal +10000 Tom Kim +1400
Max Homa +1600 Thomas Pieters +2800 Mito Pereira +1400
Will Zalatoris +1800 Danny Willett +3500 Louis Oosthuizen +1600
Sam Burns +2200 Alexander Noren +4000 Si Woo Kim +1600
Patrick Reed +3500 Adrian Meronk +6500 Ryan Fox +2500
Tiger Woods +3500 Francesco Molinari +6500 Adam Svensson +3500
Bryson DeChambeau +5000 Sepp Straka +6500 Charl Schwartzel +3500
Keegan Bradley +5000 Bernhard Langer +15000 Mackenzie Hughes +3500
Keith Mitchell +5000 Matthew McClean +15000 Kyoung Hoon Lee +4000
Sahith Theegala +5000 Jose Maria Olazabal +25000 Kazuki Higa +7000
Tom Hoge +5000 Sandy Lyle +25000 Harrison Crowe +9000
Kurt Kitayama +6500 Aldrich Potgieter +15000
Russell Henley +6500 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +18000
Chris Kirk +7000 Mike Weir +18000
Talor Gooch +7000 Vijay Singh +20000
Billy Horschel +8000
Brian Harman +8000
Bubba Watson +8000
Gary Woodland +8000
Phil Mickelson +8000
Taylor Moore +8000
Harold Varner III +9000
James Tyree Poston +9000
Jason Kokrak +9000
Cameron Champ +10000
Harris English +10000
Kevin Na +10000
Scott Stallings +13000
Kevin Kisner +15000
Zach Johnson +20000
Gordon Sargent +30000
Fred Couples +60000
Sam Bennett +60000
Larry Mize +70000
Ben Carr +80000

