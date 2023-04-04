Odds for best player from each country at the 2023 Masters

The 87th Masters tees off on Thursday, April 6 from Augusta National Golf Club as 88 golfers compete for one of the highest honors in the sport — the green jacket. There are plenty of finishes, props, and parlays you can bet on at DraftKings Sportsbook surrounding the event.

Here, you can wager on the best player to finish from each country. Instead of beating everyone in the field, your pick would simply have to beat those from his own homeland (or, in certain cases, continent, as “Europe” and “Asia” counts as a single category.)

Scottie Scheffler, for example, has +700 odds to win it all, but just +350 odds to be the top American. Jon Rahm is the favorite for the Europeans at +200, with McIlroy heading Great Britain and Northern Ireland at +100.

Corey Conners moves into even shorter odds at -165 to be the best Canadian, and McIlroy as at -280 as the best Irish golfer. The categories can grow and shrink — Sungjae Im is the favorite South Korean golfer at +115, and the favorite to beat all golfers from Asia at +175.

Before betting here, remember DraftKings’ ties/dead heat rule: If a golfer is tied for a finishing position, the stake is cut by how many other golfers are tied for those spots. Simply, if your selection ends up tied for 10th (assuming you had him/her to finish Top 10) with three other golfers, you will be paid back at a correlated fraction of the full amount.

2023 Masters odds by country, continent and region