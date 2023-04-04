Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Padres on Tuesday, April 4th

On Monday night, the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks played the game of the year thus far, with the Padres walking off the Diamondbacks thanks to home runs from David Dahl and Ha-Seong Kim, the No. 8 and 9 hitters in their lineup. Now San Diego will look to continue their winning ways today in the final game of a quick, two-game series between the two teams. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.

The Padres are -145 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Diamondbacks are +125 underdogs. The total sits at 7.

Diamondbacks-Padres picks: Tuesday, April 4th

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Joe Mantiply (left shoulder fatigue), C Carson Kelly (right distal ulna fracture), RP Mark Melancon (right shoulder), RP Corbin Martin (right lat tendon tear)

Padres

Out: SP Joe Musgrove (fractured left toe), OF Adam Engel (left hamstring strain), RP Robert Suarez (right elbow inflammation), RP Drew Pomeranz (flexor tendon surgery), RP Jose Castillo (left shoulder strain), RP Adrian Morejon (left elbow sprain), INF Eguy Rosario (left ankle fracture)

Starting pitchers

Zac Gallen vs. Yu Darvish

Gallen will be making his second start of the season after he gave up five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Dodgers on Opening Day. Last year, Gallen had a 4.96 ERA in 16 1/3 innings against the Padres.

Darvish will be making his season debut after he missed his Opening Day start while recovering from the World Baseball Classic. Darvish went 16-8 last season with a 3.10 ERA in 194 2/3 innings.

Over/Under pick

While Gallen got rocked in his first start of the season, he was one of the best under-the-radar pitchers last season, and I’m expecting the righty to find his form today. I’m also expecting Darvish to be a little off at the beginning of his first start of the season before getting better as the game goes on.

Pick: Under 7

Moneyline pick

The Padres were able to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat last night thanks to Dahl and Kim’s heroics in a game highlighted by offense. That won’t be the case today, as I’m expecting Gallen and the Diamondbacks to pick up a close win in what will end up being a pitchers’ duel. Ketel Marte, Evan Longoria, and Christian Walker have each slugged two home runs off Darvish in their career, and I wouldn’t be surprised if one of them provided a game-breaking blast.

Pick: Diamondbacks