Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Yankees on Tuesday, April 4th

The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the most disappointing teams over the first week of the MLB season, as the defending NL champions have limped out to an 0-4 start that’s included a sweep at the hands of the Texas Rangers and a blowout loss on Monday night to the New York Yankees. They’ll look to right the ship tonight when they take on New York again in the second game of a three-game series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on TBS.

The Yankees are -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Phillies are +135 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Phillies-Yankees picks: Tuesday, April 4th

Injury report

Phillies

Day to day: INF Josh Harrison (right ankle sprain)

Out: SP Ranger Suarez (left forearm), RP Christopher Sanchez (left tricep tightness), RP Nick Nelson (left hamstring strain), SP Noah Song (back tightness), DH/RF Bryce Harper (Tommy John), 1B Rhys Hoskins (torn left ACL), C Rafael Marchan (right hamate fracture), SP Andrew Painter (sprained UCL in right elbow)

Yankees

Out: Harrison Bader (left oblique strain), SP Carlos Rodon (left elbow strain), SP Luis Severino (right lat strain), RP Tommy Kahnle (right biceps tendinitis), Lou Trivino (right elbow ligament sprain), C Ben Rortvedt (shoulder aneurysm), SP Frankie Montas (right shoulder inflammation), RP Scott Effross (Tommy John), RP Luis Gil (Tommy John)

Starting pitchers

Matt Strahm vs. Domingo German

Despite being a reliever for most of his career (183 of his 208 MLB appearances have been in relief), Strahm is starting the season as the Phillies’ fifth starter. Strahm, who appeared in in relief on Opening Day and is expected to be limited to around 65 pitches tonight, had a 3.83 ERA in 44 2/3 innings with the Red Sox last year. He has a 2.45 ERA in 14 2/3 career innings against the Yankees.

German will be making his season debut for New York after he won the fifth spot in the Yankees’ rotation in Spring Training. He went 2-5 last year with a 3.61 ERA in 72 1/3 innings, and has an 8.68 ERA in 9 1/3 career innings against the Phillies.

Over/Under pick

The Phillies have allowed 33 runs through the first four games of the season, and I don’t see that changing with Strahm on the mound. I’m expecting the Phillies to get some good swings in against German (more on that below), and both teams to breeze past this over.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Today’s the day the Phillies pick up their first win of the season. While Strahm isn’t exactly an ace, I think he’ll do just enough for the Phillies to stay in a game that should have a lot of runs. German allowed four home runs in 10 1/3 Spring Training innings, and I’m betting that penchant for giving up the longball comes back to bite him today.

Pick: Phillies