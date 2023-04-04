Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Brewers on Tuesday, April 4th

The Milwaukee Brewers will look to pick up their fourth win in a row tonight when they take on the New York Mets in the second game of a three-game series between the two clubs. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m., ET.

The Mets are -150 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Brewers are +130 underdogs. The total is set at 8.

Mets-Brewers picks: Tuesday, April 4th

Injury report

Mets

Out: SP Jose Quintana (lesion on rib), SP Justin Verlander (right teres major strain), Bryce Montes de Oca (Tommy John surgery), SP Elieser Hernandez (right shoulder strain), RP Sam Coonrod (right lat strain), RP Edwin Diaz (torn right patellar tendon)

Brewers

Out: INF Luis Urias (left hamstring), OF Tyrone Taylor (right elbow), RP Adrian Houser (right groin), RP Aaron Ashby (left shoulder), RP Justin Wilson (left elbow), SP/RP Jason Alexander (right rotator cuff)

Starting pitchers

Max Scherzer vs. Wade Miley

Scherzer enters his second start of the year after allowing three runs in six innings against the Marlins on Opening Day. Last year, Scherzer threw six no-hit innings with nine strikeouts in his only start against the Brewers, and has a career 2.14 ERA in 63 innings against Milwaukee.

Today’s start will mark the official start of Miley’s second tenure with the Brewers, as he posted a 2.57 ERA in 80 2/3 innings in 2018 with the club. Last year, Miley only managed to throw 37 innings with the Cubs due to elbow and shoulder injuries.

Over/Under pick

Yesterday the Brewers cleared this total themselves in a 10-0 win over the Mets. The over will hit again today, only the scoring will be a little more balanced across both teams. American Family Field is one of the best hitter’s parks in the nation, and both teams should take advantage of that.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

Despite having one of the best offenses in baseball, the Mets have only managed to hit a paltry .201 so far this season with three home runs — the third lowest total in MLB. I’m betting they’ll break out of that funk tonight against Miley, who is still trying to figure out his stuff after a lost season last year.

Pick: Mets