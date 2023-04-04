Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Cardinals on Tuesday, April 4th

After picking up an 8-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals last night, the Atlanta Braves will look to pick up their second straight win over the Redbirds tonight. First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals are -135 favorites at Draftkings Sportsbook, while the Braves are +115 underdogs. The total is set at 10.

Braves-Cardinals picks: Tuesday, April 4th

Injury report

Cardinals

Out: OF Lars Nootbaar (left thumb contusion), SP Adam Wainwright (groin strain), SS Paul DeJong (lower back pain), RP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder pain), C Tres Barrera (knee soreness), INF Jose Fermin (quad strain)

Braves

Out: SP Max Fried (left hamstring strain), SP Michael Soroka (right hamstring tightness)

Starting pitchers

Dylan Dodd vs. Steven Matz

Tonight’s start will usher in a new era in Braves baseball, as Dodd (the team’s No. 10 prospect) will be making his Major League debut. The 24-year-old Dodd, who claimed Fried’s spot in the rotation, posted a 3.36 ERA in 142 innings in the Minors last year.

Matz will be making his season debut tonight after only throwing 48 innings last season due to knee and shoulder injuries. A longtime New York Met, Matz has made 15 career starts against the Braves, posting a 3.42 ERA in 79 innings.

Over/Under pick

The Cardinals enter today’s game with the best team batting average in baseball (.356), while the Braves are in tenth with a team average of .268. Additionally, both teams have slugged seven home runs and boast a team OPS of over .800. Tonight’s game should be an offensive slugfest.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Braves have looked like one of the best teams in baseball over the first week, while the Cardinals have yet to put together a complete game. That ends tonight, as I’m betting St. Louis spoils Dodd’s debut and picks up a solid win.

Pick: Cardinals