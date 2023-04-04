Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, April 4th

The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers will wrap up a brief two-game series on Tuesday, April 4. The Dodgers won game one 13-4 on Monday. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 10:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, and the game will air on ESPN+. Colorado will start German Marquez, while Los Angeles sends Julio Urias to the mound.

The Dodgers are -260 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are installed as the +220 underdog, and the run total is set at 7.5. After this game, Colorado heads home to welcome the Washington Nationals to town for a four-game set starting Thursday. After an off day on Wednesday, Los Angeles will hit the road for a four-game divisional series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rockies-Dodgers picks: Tuesday, April 4th

Injury report

Rockies

Out: SP Antonio Senzatela (ACL), RF Randal Grichuk (sports hernia), RP Gavin Hollowell, RP Daniel Bard (anxiety), SP Ryan Rolison (left labrum), Tyler Kinley (right elbow sprain/flexor tendon tear), INF Brendan Rodgers (left shoulder), OF Sean Bouchard (left distal biceps tear), RP Lucas Gilbreath (left elbow)

Dodgers

Day to Day: 2B Miguel Vargas

Out: SP Tony Gonsolin (left ankle sprain), SP Ryan Pepiot (left oblique strain), RP Jimmy Nelson (right elbow inflammation), RP Daniel Hudson (left knee), RP Alex Reyes (frayed labrum), SS Gavin Lux (torn ACL), SP Walker Buehler (Tommy John), RP Blake Treinen (shoulder), RP J.P. Feyereisen (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

German Marquez vs. Julio Urias

Marquez started the season with a win over the San Diego Padres. He pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits while striking out five. Marquez faced L.A. five times last season and tallied a 1-3 record.

Urias also notched a win in his first appearance of the new campaign. He took down the Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs on four hits while fanning six batters. Urias has made 19 appearances against Colorado in his career and has an overall 5-2 record with a 4.91 ERA. He went 3-1 against the Rockies in five starts last season.

Over/Under pick

The Dodgers scored 13 runs on Monday. Chris Taylor, Jason Heyward and Will Smith all hit home runs in the offensive outburst. Both starters only gave up two earned runs in their first outings of the season, suggesting the under should be taken, but Marquez has given up at least four earned runs in three of his last four starts against Los Angeles.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Los Angeles gets to benefit from starting the season with six games at home. So far, they are 3-2 after splitting a four-game series with Arizona. The Dodgers' lineup matches up well with Marquez, and if they can get a good start from Urias, Los Angeles should pick up the victory.

Pick: Dodgers