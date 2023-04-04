Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Rangers on Tuesday, April 4th

Game two of a three-game series between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers will take place on Tuesday, April 4. First pitch from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Baltimore will send Kyle Gibson to the mound while Andrew Heaney gets the starting nod for Texas.

The Rangers are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Orioles are installed as the +110 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

Orioles-Rangers picks: Tuesday, April 4th

Injury report

Orioles:

Out: C James McCann (left oblique strain), RP Dillon Tate (right elbow flexor strain), RP Mychal Givens (left knee inflammation), SP John Means (Tommy John)

Day to day: SP Kyle Bradish (right foot contusion)

Rangers:

Out: CF Leody Taveras (left oblique strain), SP/RP Spencer Howard (right shoulder impingement), RP Josh Sborz (ankle sprain), Jake Odorizzi (right shoulder fatigue), Glenn Otto (sprained right shoulder capsule), RP Kyle Funkhouser

Day to Day: SS Josh Smith (face)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Gibson vs. Andrew Heaney

Gibson has faced the Rangers eight times, most recently last season when he was with the Philadelphia Phillies. Gibson pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out four. He took the loss and is a career 2-2 with a 3.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts against Texas. Gibson got rocked in his first start of the season against the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day, giving up four earned and six hits.

Heaney has pitched against the Orioles five times in his career. Most recently, he faced them twice in 2021. In the first appearance, he pitched four innings and gave up four earned runs on six hits while striking out four. The second outing was short-lived, as he only got one out in relief. Heaney gave up four hits and four earned runs.

Over/Under pick

Texas went into this series off a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies to begin the season. Baltimore took the game-one win, 2-0. The Orioles named a late starter for this game as Gibson takes the mound. He didn't miss too many bats in his first start of the season on Opening Day. Due to that, plus Heaney’s proclivity for giving up runs, we’re taking the over on Tuesday.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Heaney on the mound makes it seem like Baltimore is the pick here, but I am taking Texas. The Rangers were shut out on Monday but scored 29 runs over their first three games. Baltimore having to spot-start a pitcher due to an injury doesn’t bode well. Texas should get back on track with this game by picking up a victory, even if Heaney puts them down early.

Pick: Rangers