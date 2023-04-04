Sleeper picks to win the 2023 Masters

There are many who consider April the best sporting month on the entire calendar. Typically beginning with the remnants of NCAA March Madness, April also provides us with the NBA’s regular season stretch-run along with the start of baseball season. Still, nestled between all of that is one of the year’s pinnacle events: The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

Serving as the first golfing Major of the season, The Masters has annually produced some of the sport’s most iconic moments. In last year’s competition, superstar Scottie Scheffler separated from the field, winning the event with a score of 10-under. Of course, the icon that is Tiger Woods, who is essentially king of Augusta, will be healthy enough to compete this year.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler and Rory McIlroy show as favorites, both reflecting at 7/1 odds to win The Masters 2023. For Woods, he is currently yielding a 70/1 payout to bring home his sixth green jacket. Yet, if it is sleepers that you are looking for at Augusta this year, then look no further: Below are three golfers with inflated champion prices to keep an eye on ...

2023 Masters sleepers

Adam Scott (+10000)

A former No. 1 ranked golfer, Adam Scott is a crafty player from Down Under. Representing Australia, Scott has seen a success in both the PGA and European Tours, respectively. Still, on the 10th anniversary of his lone win at The Masters (2013, still the only Australian to do so), Scott is showing favorable value to repeat the feat in 2023. Given his skills with the putter, which is absolutely paramount for navigating Augusta’s greens, Scott has a real chance to win his second green jacket (with a 100/1 payback).

Tiger Woods (+7000)

I’m not really sure if betting on Tiger Woods to win The Masters in any year should ever be considered a true “sleeper,” but with a payout yielding 70/1 at DraftKings Sportsbook, there may be enough magic left for actual value. With five victories at Augusta (trailing only Jack Nicklaus’ six wins), Woods at The Masters is essentially the same thing as Joe Montana/Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. Additionally, we have previously seen Woods overcome odds thought to be insurmountable, like when he rallied for his last win at Augusta back in 2019. It is early April, so I will play Tiger and live with the consequences.

Sergio Garcia (+13000)

One of Spain’s top golfers of all-time, Sergio Garcia already has a green jacket of his own, winning The Masters with a score of 9-under back in 2017. Notably, Garcia needed a tiebreak playoff to best England’s Justin Rose, but the moment still serves as one of the most cherished in course history. At a staggering payout of 130/1 at DraftKings Sportsbook, I don’t mind a play on Garcia to win another at Augusta: A course he knows, thoroughly.