Best hole-in-one prop bets for 2023 Masters Tournament

The 2023 Masters Tournament will come live from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, and this weekend and there’s plenty of prop bets for you at DraftKings Sportsbook. One of those allows you to wager on if one of the participants will get a hole-in-one during the tournament.

Throughout the long history of the Masters, there have been just 34 hole-in-ones. An overwhelming majority of them have come on the famed 16th hole with 24, while the sixth hole follows with six aces. Last year’s tournament saw Stewart Cink get a hole-in-one on 16, and in 2021, Tommy Fleetwood and Corey Conners each sank one.

Masters Tournament player props: Hole-In-One

Justin Thomas (+5500)

JT made a hole-in-one on 16 back in 2019 and nailed an impressive eagle after holing out from 146 yards on an approach shot during THE PLAYERS Championship earlier this year. Can lightning strike twice?

Brooks Koepka (+5500)

I’m not sure why this prop bet is speaking to me so much — perhaps a return to the majors fresh off a LIV win that has Brooksy back in his groove is going to propel him this week. I like to think the golf gods can appreciate some madness.