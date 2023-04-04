Jaylen Brown, Nikola Jokic, Trae Young headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, April 4

After a one-day hiatus, the NBA returns Tuesday with 13 games on the schedule. It’s the final week of the regular season, so there’s plenty of teams vying for playoff position and seeding. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: April 4

OG Anunoby (ankle) - questionable

Gary Trent Jr. (back) - questionable

Will Barton (ankle) - probable

Barton will have a bigger role if both Anunoby and Trent Jr. are ruled out. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet will also see more usage, especially if Anunoby sits.

Dennis Smith Jr. (toe) - questionable

The Hornets are tanking, so Kelly Oubre, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and PJ Washington are all sitting. Bryce McGowens is a good value play, even if Smith Jr. does suit up.

Bam Adebayo (hip) - questionable, expected to play

Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable, expected to play

Both guys should be in for the Heat. If Adebayo sits, Cody Zeller will have a bigger role in this offense and could be a solid filler play in DFS lineups.

Isaac Okoro (knee) - OUT

Caris LeVert should continue getting solid minutes with Okoro sidelined.

Khris Middleton (injury management) - OUT

Jevon Carter (knee) - probable

Grayson Allen (ankle) - OUT

Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles are great DFS options with both Middleton and Allen out.

Kristaps Porzingis (conditioning) - OUT

Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma remain out with Washington eliminated from playoff contention. Porzingis is also set to be shut down this season, because conditioning is a nonsensical excuse at this point in the year for a guy who has been playing big minutes of late.

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf, illness) - questionable

The big man should be in for Minnesota.

Jaylen Brown (back) - questionable

Robert Williams (injury management) - OUT

Al Horford should be a good fantasy add with Williams out. If Brown sits, Jayson Tatum will be the focal point for this offense with Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart holding solid secondary roles.

Trae Young (illness) - questionable

De’Andre Hunter (knee) - OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey are the impact players to target with Hunter out. If Young is sidelined, Dejounte Murray will see his usage skyrocket in this game.

Alex Caruso (foot) - probable

Chicago’s top perimeter defender should be in for this matchup, which has big play-in implications.

Nikola Jokic (calf) - questionable

Jamal Murray (thumb) - probable

Given the opponent, the Nuggets might sit their stars here. Jokic sitting would mean another start for either Jeff Green or Thomas Bryant. Murray is likely to play, but Reggie Jackson could see more minutes here if this turns into a blowout.

Cam Reddish (back) - questionable

All the heavy hitters are out for Portland, as the team is eliminated from playoff contention. Nassir Little is also out, so Reddish could have some DFS relevance if he’s able to suit up.

Dillon Brooks (hip) - questionable

If Brooks can’t play, David Roddy should see more playing time in Memphis’ rotation.

Malik Monk (leg) - questionable

Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes will see more opportunities if Monk is unable to suit up.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

LeBron James (foot) - questionable

D’Angelo Russell (foot) - probable

The Lakers might want to invest in a foot specialist at this rate. Everyone should be in for LA.

Lauri Markkanen (hand) - questionable

Collin Sexton (hamstring) - questionable

Neither player should play much in this game, as the Jazz are tanking. Sexton has the better chance of getting extended minutes since Utah hasn’t been able to evaluate him as much.

Andrew Wiggins (personal) - OUT

Wiggins will miss his 22nd game due to a personal issue but he’s going to be back with the team. He’s expected to return this week, which means he’s likely to suit up Friday for Golden State.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.