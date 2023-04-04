Pick on the Moneyline for Braves-Cardinals on April 4

The Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals have both made the playoffs at minimum each of the past four seasons and each will look to their number five starters on Tuesday in their quest back to the playoffs.

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-140, 9)

The Braves are giving 24-year old pitcher Dylan Dodd his first career start after progressing through the Braves minor league system last season.

Between all minor league teams from A+ through AAA baseball last season, Dodd posted a 3.36 ERA with 9.6 strikeouts and two walks per nine innings and show led in spring training he’s ready for the big stage. Dodd had across five appearances in spring, three of which were starts, surrendered just four runs across 18 innings with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of five.

Behind Dodd, the Braves provide a lineup that is relatively unchanged from a season ago when the Braves were third in the league in runs per game and led the National League in home runs.

Veteran Steven Matz gets the start for the Cardinals and will look to tame the Braves offense while being in search of his first season with an ERA below 3.82 since 2016 with issues keeping the ball in yard being a big reason for his struggles.

Matz has allowed at least 1.5 home runs per nine innings in five of the past six seasons and comes off an injury-riddled 2022 in which he made 10 starts and was sent to the bullpen when he returned from injury in September after posting a 5.70 ERA as a starting pitcher.

The Cardinals back up Matz with the lesser of the two bullpens in this game with the Braves fourth in the league in bullpen ERA last season while the Cardinals were 11th with the only major offseason move for either bullpen is the Braves not retaining Kenley Jansen, who had 41 saves on 48 chances in 2022.

The Braves have a good track record of developing starting pitchers with Max Fried and Spencer Strider bring recent success stories. With a strong bullpen and lineup behind him, Dodd will lead the Braves to a victory in his debut.

The Play: Braves +120