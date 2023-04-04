Full list of Masters winners competing at Augusta in 2023

A tradition like no other, the 2023 Masters tournament begins this week at Augusta National. There are plenty of golfers competing this year who have won in the past. Here we’ll go over the previous winners at the Masters who are competing this year.

Masters winners: Golfers in the 2023 field

The Masters is all about inviting everyone who has ever won the tournament who can still play golf/is alive. As you can see, there are a bunch of former champions who don’t compete on the PGA TOUR anymore but show up every year at Augusta for the Masters. That list includes Couples, Langer, Singh, Lyle, Mize, JMO and Weir. Only two golfers have won more than twice at Augusta: Woods and Mickelson. Scheffler is the reigning champion and has the best odds to repeat as champ in 2023 on DraftKings Sportsbook at +700.

Scottie Scheffler (2022)

Hideki Matsuyama (2021)

Dustin Johnson (2020)

Tiger Woods (2019, 2005, 2002, 2001, 1997)

Patrick Reed (2018)

Sergio Garcia (2017)

Danny Willett (2016)

Jordan Spieth (2015)

Bubba Watson (2014, 2012)

Adam Scott (2013)

Charl Schwartzel (2011)

Phil Mickelson (2010, 2006, 2004)

Zach Johnson (2007)

Mike Weir (2003)

Vijay Singh (2000)

Jose Maria Olazabal (1999, 1994)

Bernhard Langer (1993, 1985)

Fred Couples (1992)

Sandy Lyle (1988)

Larry Mize (1987)