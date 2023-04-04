Outright picks for 2023 Masters

The 87th Masters tees off from Augusta National Golf Club this week with plenty of exciting storylines to follow — Scottie Scheffler’s attempt at back-to-back green jackets, Rory McIlroy’s quest for his first green jacket, Tiger Woods’ return, and the LIV-PGA TOUR interactions are all at the forefront of the tournament.

But who will emerge victorious after four days of rain and chilly temperatures in Georgia on Easter Sunday? Let’s take a look at some of our favorite picks for the Masters, which tees off on Thursday, April 6. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Masters outright picks

Favorites

Rory McIlroy (+750)

Is it finally McIlroy’s year? He’s been doing everything he can to ensure that it can be. He reportedly played 81 holes at Augusta in the two weeks leading up to Masters week, he was last year’s runner-up, and ranks third in strokes gained in the field. He’s had seven top-10 finishes in the last decade, and the only things standing in his way at this point are the weather and Scottie Scheffler.

Justin Thomas (+2200)

The only issue in Thomas’ game right now is his putter, and if he can get that going, he may just be unstoppable this week. He has been fantastic from tee-to-green this year and tied for eighth at last year’s Masters.

Sleepers

Kurt Kitayama (+13000)

Kitayama is a very long shot, especially with the ups and downs he’s seen this season. But he did beat a very competitive field at Bay Hill at the Arnold Palmer Invitational that included McIlroy and Scheffler, along with many other top-ranked golfers. Bay Hill is a very tough course, and while this will be Kitayama’s first Masters, he could be an interesting one to keep an eye on.

Shane Lowry (+5500)

Lowry tied for third last year and struggled most with his approach, losing strokes there while he gained everywhere else. However, his wedge game has looked much stronger over his past few tournaments and could put him in a spot where he sets himself up for success here.

Top pick

Scottie Scheffler (+650)

If there’s anyone who can become the first golfer to win back-to-back Masters since Tiger Woods, it’s Scheffler right now. He’s playing in his prime and has been dominating at elevated events this year, already taking home wins at THE PLAYERS and the Waste Management Open. He leads the field in strokes gained and is already comfortable at Augusta. He’s probably the surest thing there is this tournament.