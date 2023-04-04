Another top prospect is set to make their MLB debut, as the Atlanta Braves have announced that left-hander Dylan Dodd is slated to start the team’s game on Tuesday, April 4, against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Dodd will hope to fare a bit better than fellow lefty prospect Jared Shuster, who won the Braves’ fifth starter job in Spring Training but struggled in his first MLB start en route to four runs allowed in 4 2/3 innings on Monday. Max Fried’s hamstring injury opened up another slot in Atlanta’s rotation, so now Dodd will get his chance.

Fantasy impact

With the Braves churning out a seemingly endless assembly line of young arms, Dodd has largely flown under the radar since Atlanta drafted him in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft. It’s not hard to see why: The lefty was unheralded as a prep prospect and doesn’t have overpowering stuff, sitting in the low 90s with his fastball.

What he lacks in velocity, though, he more than makes up for with a balanced arsenal — highlighted by a tantalizing slider/changeup combination that allows him to neutralize right-handed hitters. He won’t rack up huge strikeout numbers, but if he can start fast enough to stake a claim to a starting rotation spot, he should be more than good enough to be a solid source of wins with the Braves’ dynamic lineup backing him up.

He’s not a recommended play in a tough first matchup against the Cardinals, but he’s worth stashing in all leagues considering the success the Braves have had in turning pitching prospects into fantasy gold.