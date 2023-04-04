When will Liam Hendriks return to White Sox bullpen this season?

Chicago White Sox fans got a surprise gift at the team’s home opener on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, as star closer Liam Hendriks announced that he’s started his last round of chemotherapy.

“Happy Opening Day, Sox fans,” Hendriks said in a video that played on the White Sox scoreboard at Guaranteed Rate Field. “Just want to let you know I’m starting my last round of chemo today. So, I’ll see you guys on the South Side soon.”

A special message from Liam Hendriks: pic.twitter.com/kSE1bjBkZD — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 3, 2023

Back on Jan. 8, the 34-year-old All-Star revealed that he’d been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and was beginning treatment. He missed all of Spring Training, but White Sox GM Rick Hahn did express cautious optimism about the Hendriks’ progress before Chicago broke camp.

Liam Hendriks injury update

Obviously, the most important thing is that Hendriks wins his battle with cancer and returns to full health. The White Sox declined to put him on the 60-day IL to start the season, suggesting the team hoped for a potential return at some point before June. There’s still a way’s to go, and Hendriks will need to build up strength and make a few Minor League appearances after missing all of spring, but assuming his treatment continues to progress it seems like he could be back closing out games on the South Side sooner than expected.

Until then, the White Sox closer situation will remain in flux, as Reynaldo Lopez hasn’t gotten off to strong start to the 2023 season. Manager Pedro Grifol seems to be giving Lopez a bit of a leash, but Aaron Bummer may be worth a speculative add as the lefty has been dominant when healthy in Chicago.